FIRST LOOK: Here's Taco Bell's Crazy Super Bowl Ad Teaser

Taco Bell just released a teaser for its Super Bowl spot, and the title says it all: “Grandpa Goes Wild.”



Its 87-year-old star Bernie Goldblatt encompasses the fast food chain’s new “live mas” mantra and tagline. He does wheelies on an electric scooter and gets chased by a security guard after breaking into a football stadium.

The real 60-second ad, called “Viva Young” will also star Goldblatt and his friends during a debaucherous night out to the band fun.’s song “We are Young.” Sung in Spanish. Obviously.

Deutsch LA, the shop behind VW’s Little Darth Vader spot, made the ad.

