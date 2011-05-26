CloudFlare Apps Make Applications Much Faster And Safer

Do you own a website or blog, like I do? Is it as fast as it absolutely could be? I thought so, after all, my site is hosted at Rackspace where we have huge datacenters and huge pipes and a great CDN.



Last week CloudFlare visited me and showed me even my site isn’t as fast as it could be. That opened my eyes.

CloudFlare explained how they make sites faster and showed me a new “CloudFlare Apps” feature. Before this came out web apps require website owners to change code, potentially decreasing performance and increasing security risks (that’s one reason why I don’t have a ton of WordPress plugins on my blog). But with CloudFlare Apps it allows web apps to be activated without requiring code changes and it works with app providers to ensure that they perform as well as possible and don’t create conflicts with other code. Announcing today are these apps:

* VigLink (affiliate links)

* Clicky (real-time website analytics)

* Apture (contextual search)

* Smartling (language translation)

* Monitis (site and server monitoring)

* UserVoice (customer engagement tools)

* Pingdom (website uptime monitoring)

* SnapEngage (live chat)

* ExceptionHub (JavaScript error tracking)

* Zoompf (web performance scanning)

* Typekit (web fonts)

* GlobalSign HackAlert (malware detection)

* WatchMouse (site performance monitoring)

* TRUSTe (privacy seal)

* Haileo (video and image advertising)

* Skimlinks (affiliate links)

* StopTheHacker (malware detection)

* Google Analytics (website analytics)

* Google Webmaster Central (website validation)

We’re evaluating using it here, what do you think? How much faster did it make your site?

In the video they explain how it works, why it protects your databases from crawlers, and how it makes sites much faster.



Read more posts on Scobleizer »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.