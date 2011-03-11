First Look: Bizzy Lets You “Check Out” Of Restaurants And Review Them

One of the things I loaded on my iPhone this week in preparation for SXSW is Bizzy, which is a new location-based app that will help you find businesses near you. Sort of like a cross between Foursquare and Yelp. But they have an interesting idea, called “check out” where you review the restaurant or business as you “check out” of a place. Foursquare lets you “check in,” which tells people and the service itself that you’re there.



Anyway, here the founders of Bizzy Ryan Kuder, VP of Marketing, and Gadi Shamia, CEO, show it to us.



This post originally appeared at Scobleizer.

