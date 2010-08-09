The First Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Overnight

Asian stocks were broadly higher, but fell in Japan. Japan’s current account surplus unexpectedly shrunk in June. The yen initially surged against the U.S. dollar, but has now retraced half of its ground, see today’s focus charts for more.
European stocks are rising nicely. Germany’s June exports rose a seasonally-adjusted 3.8% vs. May. BP shares are rallying in London.
Gold remains above $1,200, the dollar is choppy. The Baltic Dry Index has broken above $1,200. Chinese media is reporting that Chinese steel producers could soon hike prices.
U.S. futures are rising. Futures have steadlily gained ground since slumping with the U.S. dollar/yen rate earlier on. See more via today’s focus charts below. Today there are no major U.S. economic announcements.
'The Chinese domestic steel market was set ablaze on last week opening with a cracker of performance gaining almost 2%. At the helm of the inferno was rebar prices jumping by a whopping 2.7% followed by HRC clocking a healthy 1%. The most remarkable thing about this explosion has been its uniformity across the country. Understandably the Chinese futures has been sowing seeds of growth with a gain of 200 point in the last fortnight but the present has been idiomatically 2 steps forward and 1 step back.'
Source: Steel Guru
But despite good news on the Chinese steel front, and the move in major miners, China's Baoshan steel only rose slightly
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.