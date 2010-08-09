The First Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Overnight

Asian stocks were broadly higher, but fell in Japan. Japan’s current account surplus unexpectedly shrunk in June. The yen initially surged against the U.S. dollar, but has now retraced half of its ground, see today’s focus charts for more.



European stocks are rising nicely. Germany’s June exports rose a seasonally-adjusted 3.8% vs. May. BP shares are rallying in London.

Gold remains above $1,200, the dollar is choppy. The Baltic Dry Index has broken above $1,200. Chinese media is reporting that Chinese steel producers could soon hike prices.

U.S. futures are rising. Futures have steadlily gained ground since slumping with the U.S. dollar/yen rate earlier on. See more via today’s focus charts below. Today there are no major U.S. economic announcements.

The yen strengthened massively against the dollar, but has now retraced half of the move S&P 500 futures first fell with the dollar vs. the yen, but have steadily regained ground since The Baltic Dry Index has broken above 2,000 Gold is now comfortably above $1,200 Mining company Rio Tinto rallied in Australia... watch the ADRs (RTP) in the U.S. today Miner BHP also rallied in Australia... watch the ADRs (BHP) in the U.S. today Momentum is picking up for China steel 'The Chinese domestic steel market was set ablaze on last week opening with a cracker of performance gaining almost 2%. At the helm of the inferno was rebar prices jumping by a whopping 2.7% followed by HRC clocking a healthy 1%. The most remarkable thing about this explosion has been its uniformity across the country. Understandably the Chinese futures has been sowing seeds of growth with a gain of 200 point in the last fortnight but the present has been idiomatically 2 steps forward and 1 step back.' Source: Steel Guru But despite good news on the Chinese steel front, and the move in major miners, China's Baoshan steel only rose slightly Korea's Posco Steel had some strength, watch the ADRs in the U.S. today BP shares are rallying on optimism that the Macondo leak crisis is ending

