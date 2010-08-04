First Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Over Night

The big global rally we’ve seen over the past several days is starting to sputter, at least in the early going.



Asia started off particularly weak, with he Nikkei falling 2.11%. On the flipside, Shanghai — which has been a reliable predictor of the rallied by .4%.

Europe is fall as well. The CAC-40 is off by about .5%, as is the DAX. The euro has pulled back, and is now below $1.32.

Among the losers in Europe is Allie Irish bank, which fell nearly 5% after reporting weak earnings.

The newsflow is fairly light. Europe Final Services PMI has been revised down a hair.

US futures are following in kind and pointing down, as focus begins to shift to the big jobs report on Friday. We get a taste this morning with ADP out at 8:15. ISM non-manufacturing is also out at 10:00 AM.

First Look editor Vincent Fernando has the day off.

