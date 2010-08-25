First Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Over Night

Photo: WIkipedia

Following Tuesday’s ugliness in the US, stocks were hit pretty hard in Asia in Wednesday trading.The Nikkei fell 1.6% (falling below 8900). Shanghai slid 2%, falling below 2600.



Conversely in the European early going, stocks are getting a bit of a lift. Germany’s Dax and the CAC-40 are marginally higher. Update 1: And just after 5:00 AM, they’re sliding again.

US markets are also catching a bit, and all of the major risk on/risk off indicators are going in a slightly bullish direction.

The yen has weakened, the Aussie dollar, has strengthened, and the euro is above $1.27.

News-wise it’s been a very quiet night. The Germany IFO institute climate index came in higher than expected.

First Look editor Vincent Fernando will be back tomorrow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.