The First Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Overnight

Developing… this will be updated as the morning progresses.ASIA: Started soft, but finished higher. China, Korea, and Australia outperformed, while Japan fell. Japanese GDP growth unexpectedly ground to a halt during Q2. FDI into China continues to expand despite rising wages. Additional market action in the focus charts below.



EUROPE: Moving higher across the board. Eurozone inflation is near a two-year high. Carlsberg reported earnings today and increased its guidance.

MACRO: Gold is holding well above $1,200, the yen is approaching 95 per US$ again. Despite China slow-down concerns, the Australian dollar is strengthening.

U.S. FUTURES: Rising so far. Today watch for housing starts data at 8:30 AM ET, produce prices at 8:30 AM, and industrial production at 9:15 AM.

EARNINGS TODAY: Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) and Home Depot (HD)

