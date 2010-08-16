First Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Overnight

Update 5:15 ET: After a mixed open, markets are now solidly lower across the board, with the CAC-40 off .7%, and the IBEX off .77%. Also, keep your eye on Ireland, where banks are taking a beating.



Original post: After a sharp down move in the very early action, markets have staged a nice turnaround over the past several hours.

Japan initially dived 1.5% following a weak GDP report, but in the end it fell a more modest 0.6%.

The Shanghai Composite exploded higher by 2.2%. The Hang Seng moved higher .5%. No huge news is fueling the action at this point.

The successful mega IPO of AgBank in Shanghai appears to be lifting thte banking sector.

Europe jumped in early action, though the major indices are now roughly flat. Update 4:20: And now European markets markets are moving noticeably lower. The DAX is off 0.5%.

US futures were pointing higher, but are now basically mixed.

