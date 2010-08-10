The First Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Overnight

Asian markets fell across the board, with China hit hardest. China reported weaker than expected import growth, raising concerns about slowing growth. The Chinese government is trying to slow the economy, but the concern is that things could go too far.



European shares are reversing, after touching multi-month highs.

The U.S. dollar is rising as Gold is lower and the Euro holds above $1.31. Apparently markets aren’t optimistic ahead of the FOMC announcement today in the U.S..

U.S. futures aren’t liking things at all. Today watch for the FOMC announcement at 2:15 PM ET, and U.S. productivity at 8:30 AM ET.

EARNINGS: Walt Disney (DIS)

