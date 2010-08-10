The First Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Overnight

Vincent Fernando, CFA

Bernanke

Asian markets fell across the board, with China hit hardest. China reported weaker than expected import growth, raising concerns about slowing growth. The Chinese government is trying to slow the economy, but the concern is that things could go too far.

European shares are reversing, after touching multi-month highs.

The U.S. dollar is rising as Gold is lower and the Euro holds above $1.31. Apparently markets aren’t optimistic ahead of the FOMC announcement today in the U.S..

U.S. futures aren’t liking things at all. Today watch for the FOMC announcement at 2:15 PM ET, and U.S. productivity at 8:30 AM ET.

EARNINGS: Walt Disney (DIS)

The Euro Stoxx 50 is pulling back after a nice run-up lately

Minings stocks hit: BHP in Australia down, watch the U.S. ADRs today

Mining stocks hit: Rio Tinto down in Australia, watch the U.S. ADRs today

Minings stocks hit: Anglo American down in London

Steel still strong despite China concerns: Posco up in Korea, watch the ADRs today in the U.S.

Steel still strong despite China concerns: Baoshan up in China

Steel still strong despite China concerns: Hebei down in China, but outperforms the market

Rare earths mining remains strong: Baotou Steel Rare Earth rises

Baotou has announced a new coordinated rare earths pricing system that will help China exert even stronger pricing power over the global rare earths market.

