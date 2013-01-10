Meet The Pebble Smartwatch Everyone Went Nuts For At CES

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider
The Pebble smartwatch will begin shipping Jan. 23.Before you can get your hands on it, take a look at this photos that show off the devices design.
In case you aren’t familiar, Pebble is a smartwatch that syncs with your smartphone to display text messages, Facebook statuses, email notifications, and of course the time.
The idea is to show you what’s happening on your smartphone so you don’t have to pull it out of your pocket or bag whenever you get a new email or something.
You can pre-order one of your own straight from Pebble for $150.
The Pebble smartwatch will ship starting Jan. 23. It is available in 5 colours. The red and white models are missing from this photo. The clear version is just a prototype.
There is one button on the left directly above the magnetic charging port and three buttons on the right. This is what you use to cycle through menus on the watch.
We were very impressed that the charger is magnetic. The reason the company went with this type of charger is because it allows the smartwatch to remain water-resistant. Plus it doesn't place a gaping hole on the side of the device.
