Meet The Pebble Smartwatch Everyone Went Nuts For At CES

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

The Pebble smartwatch will begin shipping Jan. 23.Before you can get your hands on it, take a look at this photos that show off the devices design.



In case you aren’t familiar, Pebble is a smartwatch that syncs with your smartphone to display text messages, Facebook statuses, email notifications, and of course the time.

The idea is to show you what’s happening on your smartphone so you don’t have to pull it out of your pocket or bag whenever you get a new email or something.

You can pre-order one of your own straight from Pebble for $150.

