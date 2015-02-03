Here's your first look at the new Steve Jobs movie starring Michael Fassbender and Seth Rogen

We finally have our first glimpse of Michael Fassbender and Seth Rogen in the upcoming Steve Jobs film, which will be helmed by “Slumdog Millionaire” director Danny Boyle.

Photos of the actors filming the movie were posted online by Twitter user motroman (via 9to5Mac), and they mark the first time we’ve seen what Michael Fassbender and Seth Rogen will look like playing Apple founders Jobs and Wozniak.

Filming “Steve Jobs” at De Anza College with Seth Rogen, Michael Fassbender, and director Danny Boyle. pic.twitter.com/ZmxueEoTVE

— motroman (@motro68) February 1, 2015

The film’s three-act screenplay, which is written by Aaron Sorkin, is said to revolve around three major milestones in Steve Jobs’ life: the unveiling of the first Mac, the launch of his rival NeXT computer after being pushed out of Apple, and the original iPod keynote.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.