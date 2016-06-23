Here's your first look at Sarah Jessica Parker's return to HBO

Macall B. Polay/HBO Thomas Haden Church and Sarah Jessica Parker in HBO’s ‘Divorce.’

Sarah Jessica Parker’s return to HBO, 12 years after the finale of “Sex and the City,” was “a long time coming.”

The actress used that caption in an Instagram post that debuted the first look at her new HBO comedy, “Divorce.”

The half-hour comedy series will air in the fall with 10 episodes. Parker stars as Frances, a woman who suddenly begins to reassess her life and her marriage, and finds that making a clean break and a fresh start is harder than she thought.

Thomas Haden Church stars as Frances’ likely soon-to-be ex-husband Robert — if the title is at all telling. Molly Shannon, Talia Balsam, Tracy Letts, Sterling Jerins, and Charlie Kilgore also star.

Parker and Church previously co-starred in “Smart People” in 2008.

Sharon Horgan, known also for “Catastrophe” and “Pulling,” created the series.

Watch the full first teaser trailer for “Divorce” below:

