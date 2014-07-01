Here's What The IPhone 6's Curved Glass Display Will Look Like

Apple is widely expected to announce a larger iPhone 6 this fall.

As the supply chain begins to ramp up, we’re finally getting a good look at what a final display will look like.

The rumour mill has long predicted that the iPhone 6 will come in a 4.7″ model and an even larger 5.5″ model, each with a curved glass display.

While people initially envisioned a more pronounced curve to the display, photos published by 9to5Mac show a more subtle curve that connects the glass of the iPhone’s display seamlessly with the aluminium shell.

These images are of the alleged 4.7″ iPhone 6 model.

Here’s a closer look.

The iPhone 6 will likely feature a faster A8 processor, additional sensors, and a new rounded-edge design.

You can check out the entire gallery of iPhone 6 images here.

