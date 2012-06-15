WATCH: Awesome Demo Of The HP Touchpad

Yesterday I recorded a 12-minute demo of the HP TouchPad with my Canon 5D MK II so that you can see what we were shown in the hall after the event.



If you watch it, make sure you switch to 480 resolution (unfortunately YouTube picks the lowest resolution by default).

By the way, in the hall I also met MC Hammer (who, like me, is a huge Apple iPad fan) and we talked about our reactions to the HP TouchPad. We also talked about the “Beats” feature and technology, which makes music sound better on HP devices than on other devices.

This post originally appeared at Scobleizer.





