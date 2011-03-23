Meet Convofy, Yammer and Salesforce Chatter's New Competition

At Rackspace we’ve been trying to decide between Yammer and Salesforce Chatter. These systems are like Facebook or Twitter for working with your coworkers.



Just when we thought we figured out the new “social enterprise” market along comes Convofy. I tried to be sceptical, but the collaborative features of it are impressive. You’ve gotta watch the video to see what’s different about it. Much more collaborative if you are really trying to do work and not just chit chat about work.

This is the future of work and I appreciate getting a first look at it. Friday John Leckrone, Director of Venture Development at Adobe Systems and Faizan Buzdar of Convofy came to my house to give me this first look.





This post originally appeared at Scobleizer.

