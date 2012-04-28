SNEAK PEEK: Leonardo DiCaprio Channels His Inner Bad Guy In Quentin Tarantino's Next Film

Photo: Columbia Pictures, The Weinstein Company

Quentin Tarantino has tackled movies about vengeful ladies, a man who kills people with his car, Nazi-killing and boxers who get mixed up with hit men, a gangster’s wife and more. Now the eccentric director will take the Western genre to a new, strange level.



Tarantino’s next venture is called “Django Unchained.” It follows freed slave Django (Jamie Foxx) who gets recruited by a German dentist-turned-bounty hunter, Dr. King Schultz (Waltz), to help him exact a little revenge.

In exchange, Schultz will help Django save his wife from the clutches of the evil plantation owner Calvin Candie played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell and Sacha Baron Cohen also star.

The folks at Entertainment Weekly got their hands on two sneak peek photos of Foxx, Waltz and DiCaprio in action. Check them out here.

Photo: Entertainment Weekly

Photo: Entertainment Weekly

The movie comes out on Christmas Day.

