FIRST LOOK: Angelina Jolie As The Evil Queen Maleficent

A first look at Angelina Jolie as Maleficent.

Photo: Disney Enterprises, Inc. / Greg Williams

Walt Disney has just released the very first photo of their upcoming remake of “Sleeping Beauty,” featuring none other than actress Angelina Jolie. Jolie plays the evil queen Maleficent, and judging from the photo above, she fits the part (and her horns) perfectly.



Joining her is the young but veteran actress Elle Fanning (she’s been in “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” and “Super 8”), who will play the Princess Aurora. It is reported that the film will focus more on the backstory of Maleficent, before she became the evil queen we all know today.

Jolie told fans that the movie wasn’t “anti-princess but it’s the first time they’re looking at this epic woman…. I hope in the end you see a woman who is capable of being many things, and just because she protects herself and is aggressive, it doesn’t mean she can’t have other [warmer] qualities. You have to figure out the puzzle of what she is.”

The film is being directed by Robert Stromberg and is set to hit theatres March 14, 2014.

