Here's A First Look At The All-New Range Rover Sport

With the Geneva Motor Show now in the past (although still open to the public until March 17), it’s time to look ahead to the New York Auto Show, kicking off March 27.



Among the new arrivals will be Jaguar Land Rover’s Range Rover Sport, the baby brother of the new Range Rover that launched in Paris last September.

The timing — the Range Rover is now in dealerships and the buzz about it has died down — and the location — the New York metropolitan area is one of the biggest Land Rover markets — will work in JLR’s favour.

The debut will take place on the eve of the auto show, with a drive through the streets of New York.

Unlike Jeep, which ditched the boxy SUV look and made the new Cherokee more of a crossover (Nissan did the same with the new Pathfinder), Land Rover doesn’t change its look very much.

So it’s a safe bet (confirmed by the blurry teaser photo below) that the new Sport will be a bit smaller and with more punch than the bigger Range Rover, as with previous generations.

It’s also likely to have the same weight savings that made the Range Rover more efficient and easier to handle, along with its new luxury features.

Here’s the teaser of the Range Rover Sport:

Photo: Jaguar Land Rover

And the current Range Rover Sport:

Photo: Jaguar Land Rover

And the new Range Rover:

Photo: Alex Davies

