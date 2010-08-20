The First Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Overnight

ASIA: The MSCI Asia Apex 50 index has just reversed what had been a week of gains. It’s now just slightly higher from where it was last Friday. Japan and mainland China underperformed the region, both diving nearly 2%.



The drop is being blamed on weak U.S. economic data out yesterday (jobless claims and leading indicators missed expectations), uncertainty around Japan’s policy response in regards to the yen’s appreciation, and continued concern about China’s local governments’ finances.

EUROPE: European markets opened lower, and recently their declines intensified.



MACRO: There’s nonetheless been a 3.4% surge in the Baltic Dry index, and the yen broke below 85 per dollar. Optimism continues to rise in regards to China’s resurgent iron ore demand. The dollar and euro remain subdued, as they have been as of late. The Japanese yen fell below 85 per higher, indicating strengthening, but now has reversed and is hovering around 85.2 per dollar.

U.S. FUTURES: Yet U.S. futures are holding on, U.S. futures are now falling, as Europe’s pull back intensifies (6:30 AM).



