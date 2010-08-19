The First Look: Your 10-Second Guide To What Happened Overnight

ASIA: Japan surged, leading an Asian rally. The Japanese newspaper Sankei Shimbun hinted today that more stimulus could be on the way from the Bank of Japan. Japanese exporters soared. Japanese officials also voiced concern over the strengthening yen.



Chinese PC maker Lenovo Group also reported results, which the markets didn’t like, sending the shares down 2.5%.

EUROPE: Slipping in early trade. Now rising. UK retail sales data has sent the british pound higher.

MACRO: The euro broke below $1.28, then recovered. The Baltic Dry Index continues to crank higher. Chinese steel production rose for the first time in three months, on the back of rising steel prices. Cosco has forecast a further rebound in dry bulk shipping rates.

U.S. FUTURES: Are falling. Now rising along with Europe. Watch for jobless claims at 8:30 AM ET and leading economic indicators at 10:00 AM ET.

