FIRST LISTEN: 'Settle Down'—No Doubt's First Single In More Than 10 Years

No Doubt just released their first lead single “Settle Down” from their newest album “Push and Shove.”



This is the first music No Doubt has released in 10 years, with their last album coming out in 2001.

“Push and Shove” is set to be released September 25.

But in the mean time, “Settle Down” with Gwen Stefani and the boys below.



You like?

