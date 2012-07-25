'Dark Knight' Shooting Survivor Plans To Sue Warner Brothers

Photo: Facebook

A Colorado man who survived Friday’s “Dark Knight Rises” tragedy is blaming Warner Bros. for a massacre that traumatized him and left his friend dead.Torrence Brown, Jr. plans to sue Warner Bros., the Century 16 theatre, and even shooting suspect James Holmes’ doctors over the trauma he endured, TMZ reported Tuesday.



Brown’s attorney Donald Karpel blamed Warner Bros. for dramatizing violence that Holmes mimicked, TMZ reported. The moviegoers were particularly helpless because they assumed Holmes was part of the show, the lawyer pointed out.

“Somebody has to be responsible for the rampant violence that is shown today,” Karpel told TMZ.

The theatre is also responsible because it had an unguarded emergency door that Holmes apparently entered, while the shooting suspect’s doctors prescribed many medications for him without keeping an eye their patient, Karpel argued.

A spokeswoman for Warner Bros. declined to comment Tuesday.

