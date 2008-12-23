First Lawsuit Filed Against Fairfield Greenwich

Things are moving fast in the Madoff scandal. Sosnik and Bell are starting to break their silence, and the first of the much-expected lawsuits against Madoff feeder Fairfield Greenwich has been filed. The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan names the firm’s three co-founders Walter M. Noel Jr., Jeffrey Tucker and Andres Piedrahita and executives Brian Fancouer and Amit Vijayvergiya as defendants, alleging that they failed their duty on multiple fronts by placing so much money with Bernie Madoff. The document, via Dealbook, is embedded below. We expect this to be just the tip of the iceberg, and judging by what we’ve learned about Fairfield Greenwich and the red flags they had dating back to 2004, plaintiffs have plenty of red meat.



Class-Action Lawsuit Against Fairfield Greenwich



Publish at Scribd or explore others: Business jeffrey tucker walter noel

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.