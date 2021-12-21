30 of the best holiday outfits worn by first ladies

First lady Jacqueline Kennedy, who began the tradition of themed White House holiday decorations, wore a red dress in 1961. President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy in 1961. Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images She posed with President John F. Kennedy in front of the official White House Christmas Tree.

She wore a red silk Givenchy dress for the 1962 White House staff Christmas party. Jacqueline Kennedy and President John F. Kennedy in 1962. Kennedy Library Archives/Newsmakers/Getty Images The Kennedys hosted 1,200 guests for the reception.

First lady Nancy Reagan was known for wearing her signature red year-round but especially during the holidays. The Reagan family on Christmas in 1983. Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images She wore a gown with a sparkly black and gold top and bright red skirt for a Christmas portrait in 1983.

She wore a red striped dress with a red collar when she welcomed Mr. T to the White House. Mr. T and Nancy Reagan in 1983. Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images Reagan shocked onlookers when she sat on Mr. T’s lap and kissed his forehead at a White House Christmas event in 1983.

Even in more casual settings, such as an informal photo in front of a Christmas tree, she usually opted for her favorite color. Ronald and Nancy Reagan in 1985. Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images She paired the red dress with a gold necklace.

Barbara Pierce Bush posed with the official White House Christmas Tree in 1991 wearing a white striped jacket and a red skirt. Barbara Pierce Bush in 1991. Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images The official White House Christmas Tree is displayed in the Blue Room.

She wore a forest green dress to a Christmas party for children at a homeless shelter in 1989. Barbara Bush in 1989. Howard L. Sachs/CNP/Getty Images The dress’ cowl neckline was fastened with a gold brooch.

Hillary Rodham Clinton wore a red jacket with gold buttons upon the arrival of the official White House Christmas Tree in 1997. Hillary Rodham Clinton in 1997. PAUL RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images The Colorado blue spruce tree originated from Pennsylvania

She wore a green jacket with a black pencil skirt to show off the White House Christmas decorations that same year. Hillary Rodham Clinton in 1997. JOYCE NALTCHAYAN/AFP via Getty Images Clinton showed off a painting of the White House that appeared on the 1997 official Christmas card.

Clinton wore a festive Christmas sweater with an angel necklace in 1998. Hillary Rodham Clinton in 1998. Georges De Keerle/Getty Images Clinton wore the sweater while reading “The Night Before Christmas” to children at the White House.

In 1999, she received the White House Christmas Tree in a multicolored suit with a Christmas tree pin. Hillary Rodham Clinton in 1999. Harry Hamburg/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images Santa Claus himself looked on as the 18-and-a-half foot noble fir tree arrived at the White House.

Laura Bush wore a red belted gown designed by Arnold Scaasi for the official 2003 Christmas portrait. President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush in 2003. Eric Draper/White House via Getty Images The theme of the White House Christmas decorations was “A Season of Stories.”

She welcomed the 2005 White House Christmas Tree dressed in a tweed multicolored suit jacket and black skirt. Laura Bush in 2005. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images She wore a light pink shirt underneath the jacket and understated jewelry.

Bush wore a tan suit with red buttons as she showed off the gingerbread White House in the State Dining Room in 2006. Laura Bush and White House pastry chef Roland Mesnier in 2006. G. Fabiano-Pool/Getty Images The massive gingerbread structure was created by White House pastry chef Roland Mesnier.

She wore a three-quarter sleeve red gown for the taping of a Christmas special in 2007. WASHPresident George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush in 2007. Chris Maddaloni-Pool/Getty Images President George W. Bush accompanied her in a tuxedo.

For their final Christmas in the White House, Bush introduced the 2008 decorations in a red skirt suit. Laura Bush in 2008. Tish Wells/MCT/Tribune News Service via Getty Images Bush chose a patriotic “Red, White and Blue Christmas” theme for the decor.

Michelle Obama wore one of her trademark sleeveless dresses in a holiday green in 2009. Michelle Obama in 2009. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images Obama held a reception for the volunteers who helped decorate the White House.

At the 2014 National Christmas Tree Lighting, she wore a black lace coat with a red turtleneck. Michelle Obama (right) and Patti LaBelle in 2014. Paul Morigi/WireImage/Getty Images She also wore black gloves.

She wore another sleeveless dress in 2014, this time in black and gold. The Obamas in 2014. Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images She was joined by President Barack Obama and their daughters, Sasha and Malia, onstage at a Christmas event.

She wore a navy jacket with bedazzled cuffs for the 2015 tree lighting. Michelle Obama and Miss Piggy in 2015. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images Obama and Miss Piggy read “Twas the Night Before Christmas” to children.

Obama welcomed military families to the White House for Christmas in a blue patterned dress in 2016. Michelle Obama in 2016. Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images She paired the dress with metallic heels.

For the Trumps’ first Christmas in the White House, Melania wore a white Dior dress with bell sleeves to show off the decorations. Melania Trump in 2017. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images The theme of the decor was “ Time-Honored Traditions .”

That same year, she wore a red tweed Chanel coat for the National Christmas Tree Lighting. President Donald Trump and Melania Trump attend the 95th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting in 2017. Astrid Riecken/Getty Images The Beach Boys, Wynonna, The Texas Tenors, and Craig Campbell were among the entertainers at the event.

In 2018, she received the White House Christmas Tree in a red plaid coat. President Donald Trump first lady Melania Trump in 2018. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images Donald Trump matched her outfit in a red tie.

In 2018, Trump greeted the Official White House Christmas Tree in a floral Dolce & Gabbana coat. Melania Trump in 2018. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images She wore a pair of black Christian Louboutin boots , as well.

For the Trumps’ final Christmas in the White House, she wore a black and white checkered Balenciaga coat. Melania Trump in 2020. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images She accessorized with black gloves and black heeled boots.

She showed off the 2020 White House Christmas decorations in a gold Dries Van Noten shirt tucked into a black pencil skirt. Melania Trump in 2020. HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Trump chose the theme “America the Beautiful” for the White House Christmas decorations.

Dr. Jill Biden welcomed the 2021 White House Christmas Tree in a magenta coat over a cream dress. Jill Biden receives the official White House Christmas Tree in 2021. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images She accessorized with black boots and strings of pearls.

She wore a green floral dress to a reception thanking the volunteers who helped decorate the White House for Christmas. Jill Biden at a White House reception in 2021. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images The theme of this year’s White House Christmas decorations was “Gifts from the Heart.”