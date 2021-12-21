30 of the best holiday outfits worn by first ladies

- Jacqueline Kennedy wore red dresses for White House Christmas receptions.
- Michelle Obama wore her trademark sleeveless dresses in festive colors around the holidays.
- Melania Trump wore designer coats to receive the official White House Christmas Tree.
First lady Jacqueline Kennedy, who began the tradition of themed White House holiday decorations, wore a red dress in 1961.
She posed with President John F. Kennedy in front of the official White House Christmas Tree.
She wore a red silk Givenchy dress for the 1962 White House staff Christmas party.
The Kennedys hosted 1,200 guests for the reception.
First lady Nancy Reagan was known for wearing her signature red year-round but especially during the holidays.
She wore a gown with a sparkly black and gold top and bright red skirt for a Christmas portrait in 1983.
She wore a red striped dress with a red collar when she welcomed Mr. T to the White House.
Reagan shocked onlookers when she sat on Mr. T’s lap and kissed his forehead at a White House Christmas event in 1983.
Even in more casual settings, such as an informal photo in front of a Christmas tree, she usually opted for her favorite color.
She paired the red dress with a gold necklace.
Barbara Pierce Bush posed with the official White House Christmas Tree in 1991 wearing a white striped jacket and a red skirt.
The official White House Christmas Tree is displayed in the Blue Room.
She wore a forest green dress to a Christmas party for children at a homeless shelter in 1989.
The dress’ cowl neckline was fastened with a gold brooch.
Hillary Rodham Clinton wore a red jacket with gold buttons upon the arrival of the official White House Christmas Tree in 1997.
The Colorado blue spruce tree originated from Pennsylvania.
She wore a green jacket with a black pencil skirt to show off the White House Christmas decorations that same year.
Clinton showed off a painting of the White House that appeared on the 1997 official Christmas card.
Clinton wore a festive Christmas sweater with an angel necklace in 1998.
Clinton wore the sweater while reading “The Night Before Christmas” to children at the White House.
In 1999, she received the White House Christmas Tree in a multicolored suit with a Christmas tree pin.
Santa Claus himself looked on as the 18-and-a-half foot noble fir tree arrived at the White House.
Laura Bush wore a red belted gown designed by Arnold Scaasi for the official 2003 Christmas portrait.
The theme of the White House Christmas decorations was “A Season of Stories.”
She welcomed the 2005 White House Christmas Tree dressed in a tweed multicolored suit jacket and black skirt.
She wore a light pink shirt underneath the jacket and understated jewelry.
Bush wore a tan suit with red buttons as she showed off the gingerbread White House in the State Dining Room in 2006.
The massive gingerbread structure was created by White House pastry chef Roland Mesnier.
She wore a three-quarter sleeve red gown for the taping of a Christmas special in 2007.
President George W. Bush accompanied her in a tuxedo.
For their final Christmas in the White House, Bush introduced the 2008 decorations in a red skirt suit.
Bush chose a patriotic “Red, White and Blue Christmas” theme for the decor.
Michelle Obama wore one of her trademark sleeveless dresses in a holiday green in 2009.
Obama held a reception for the volunteers who helped decorate the White House.
At the 2014 National Christmas Tree Lighting, she wore a black lace coat with a red turtleneck.
She also wore black gloves.
She wore another sleeveless dress in 2014, this time in black and gold.
She was joined by President Barack Obama and their daughters, Sasha and Malia, onstage at a Christmas event.
She wore a navy jacket with bedazzled cuffs for the 2015 tree lighting.
Obama and Miss Piggy read “Twas the Night Before Christmas” to children.
Obama welcomed military families to the White House for Christmas in a blue patterned dress in 2016.
She paired the dress with metallic heels.
For the Trumps’ first Christmas in the White House, Melania wore a white Dior dress with bell sleeves to show off the decorations.
The theme of the decor was “Time-Honored Traditions.”
That same year, she wore a red tweed Chanel coat for the National Christmas Tree Lighting.
The Beach Boys, Wynonna, The Texas Tenors, and Craig Campbell were among the entertainers at the event.
In 2018, she received the White House Christmas Tree in a red plaid coat.
Donald Trump matched her outfit in a red tie.
In 2018, Trump greeted the Official White House Christmas Tree in a floral Dolce & Gabbana coat.
She wore a pair of black Christian Louboutin boots, as well.
For the Trumps’ final Christmas in the White House, she wore a black and white checkered Balenciaga coat.
She accessorized with black gloves and black heeled boots.
She showed off the 2020 White House Christmas decorations in a gold Dries Van Noten shirt tucked into a black pencil skirt.
Trump chose the theme “America the Beautiful” for the White House Christmas decorations.
Dr. Jill Biden welcomed the 2021 White House Christmas Tree in a magenta coat over a cream dress.
She accessorized with black boots and strings of pearls.
She wore a green floral dress to a reception thanking the volunteers who helped decorate the White House for Christmas.
The theme of this year’s White House Christmas decorations was “Gifts from the Heart.”
For her first National Christmas Tree Lighting as first lady, she wore a red belted coat.
She paired the coat with a black scarf and black gloves.