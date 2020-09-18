What 12 US first ladies' wedding dresses looked like

Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images, Bachrach/Getty Images, Obama For America/Handout/Reuters From left to right: Eleanor Roosevelt, Jacqueline Kennedy, and Michelle Obama.

Martha Washington’s gold silk damask wedding gown is on display at Mount Vernon.

Laura Bush bought her two-tone wedding dress straight off the rack in 1977.

Melania Trump’s Dior wedding gown held 1,500 crystal rhinestones and pearls.

In addition to championing important causes and hosting formal dinners, many US first ladies become fashion icons while in office.

Before they even reached the White House, their wedding dress choices spoke to their impeccable senses of style.

Here’s what 12 first ladies wore on their wedding days.

Martha Dandridge Custis married George Washington in 1759 in a gown made from gold silk damask fabric.

Junius Brutus Stearns/Library of Congress George and Martha Washington’s wedding.

A replica of her wedding dress, along with a cream silk petticoat and sequined shoes, are on display at Mount Vernon.

Frances Folsom wore a gown of ivory satin when she married Grover Cleveland in 1886.

DEA/ICAS94/Contributor/Getty Images An illustration of President Grover and Frances Cleveland’s wedding.

Cleveland was the first sitting president to get married in the White House. After the wedding, Frances had her dress altered into an evening gown that she wore for formal events. According to the History Channel, the fabric was so stiff that the dress could stand up by itself.

Eleanor Roosevelt wore a long-sleeved satin gown covered in Brussels lace and accented with tulle.

Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images Eleanor Roosevelt’s wedding dress.

“My own dress was heavy stiff satin with shirred tulle in the neck and long sleeves,” she wrote in her autobiography “This Is My Story” of her 1905 wedding to Franklin D. Roosevelt. “My grandmother Hall’s rose point Brussels lace covered the dress, and the veil of the same lace fell from my head over my long train.”

Bess Wallace married her childhood classmate Harry Truman in 1919 wearing a gown made of white georgette and faille.

CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images A wedding photo of Harry Truman and Bess Wallace Truman.

She paired the dress with a white hat and a bouquet of Mrs. Aaron Ward roses.

Mamie Doud married Dwight Eisenhower in 1916 in a beaded gown with scalloped ruffles.

Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Dwight Eisenhower and Mamie Doud Eisenhower on their wedding day in 1916.

Mamie was known for her polished sense of style. She also popularised the “Mamie pink” colour that became prevalent in home decor in the 1950s.

Jacqueline Lee Bouvier wore a wedding dress designed by Ann Lowe, a Black seamstress who did not receive credit for her work in her lifetime.

Bachrach/Getty Images A bridal portrait of Jacqueline Kennedy.

According to the Smithsonian, Lowe was told to enter through the back door when she arrived to deliver the wedding dress and bridesmaids’ gowns. She is said to have responded that she’d take the dresses back if she wasn’t allowed to enter through the front, and proceeded through the door.

With its portrait neckline and full skirt in ivory silk-taffeta, Lowe’s design remains one of the most iconic wedding dresses of all time, but she wasn’t credited for her work and died relatively unknown.

In 1934, Lady Bird Taylor married Lyndon Johnson in a spur-of-the-moment ceremony.

Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images Lady Bird Johnson in 1934.

Johnson proposed to Taylor on their first date, but she thought it was too soon. He showed up at her doorstep unannounced 10 weeks later and asked again. They got married the next day with a ring from Sears that cost $US2.50.

Betty Bloomer Warren married Gerald Ford in a blue satin dress in 1948.

CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images A portrait of Gerald and Betty Ford on their wedding day.

The lace on her hat came from a parasol that belonged to Gerald’s grandmother.

Barbara Pierce married George Bush in 1945. They spent 73 years together, making them the longest-married presidential couple in US history.

CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images George Bush and Barbara Pierce Bush on their wedding day in 1945.

Her wedding dress is on display at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas.

Laura Welch wore a two-toned tan dress she bought straight off the rack when she married George W. Bush in November 1977.

CM/SV/Reuters Laura and George Bush’s wedding.

The couple met at a mutual friend’s barbecue in July and were engaged by September.

Michelle Robinson wore an off-the-shoulder gown when she married Barack Obama in 1992.

Obama For America/Handout/Reuters Michelle and Barack Obama on their wedding day in 1992.

She paired the dress with drop-pearl earrings and a floor-length veil.

Melania Knauss married Donald Trump in a satin Christian Dior gown that held 1,500 crystal rhinestones and pearls.

Gary I Rothstein/Reuters Melania Trump in her wedding gown in 2005.

Vogue named her gown the “dress of the year.”

