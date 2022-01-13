19 times first ladies’ outfits included symbols and hidden meanings

Jill Biden’s “Celebrating America” ensemble in January 2021 was full of meaning, from the embroidered flowers to a hidden quote.

While the Presidential Inaugural Ball was out of the question due to COVID-19 restrictions and precautions, a “Celebrating America” concert special was thrown instead. For this occasion, Jill Biden changed into a white tea-length dress, coat, and face mask by Gabriela Hearst embellished with crystal flower designs.

The most notable detail was that the ensemble was covered in flowers representative of every US state and territory. On Hearst’s website, a statement about the dress reads that the “message of Unity is the main inspiration for the creation.”

A detail even more hidden was that the Delaware state flower was intentionally placed near the first lady’s heart, according to the designer. This choice was clearly because Delaware is the first lady’s home state, where she was educated, and where she taught.

Another detail that was actually hidden from the public was a quote by Benjamin Franklin that was embroidered on the inside of the coat, reading, “Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn.” This represented Biden’s role as an educator.

Finally, like Biden’s first inauguration dress that spoke to her support of emerging American talent, this dress was made from sustainable stock fabric, showing her and her husband’s dedication to enforcing policies to halt climate change and global warming.