19 times first ladies’ outfits included symbols and hidden meanings

- Many first ladies have sent messages through hidden meanings and details in their clothes.
- Betty Ford and Hillary Clinton made statements about gender equality with their pantsuits.
- Michelle Obama used colors, accessories, and certain designers to make a point.
One of Kennedy’s most iconic looks is unfortunately symbolic because of the dark events tied to it. On November 22, 1963, President John F. Kennedy was shot in Dallas, Texas, while riding in the presidential motorcade alongside his wife, who was seen covered in her husband’s blood.
After being advised to clean up after the tragic event, Kennedy said, “Let them see what they’ve done,” according to The New York Times.
The first lady knew the image of blood smeared on her pink Chanel suit was powerful and jarring: The stained suit symbolized the end of an era.
Chrysanthemums hold many meanings, including respect and honor, specifically in America, as well as loyalty, happiness, and longevity, which may be representative of the first lady’s values and obligation to the American people. The Smithsonian collected and displayed every first ladies’ inaugural dress, so it’s meaningful that Ford chose this gown over others from her catalog of outfits.
Pictured on January 19, 1977 — the last day of President Ford’s presidency — the first lady is seen standing barefoot on top of a table in the Cabinet Room of the White House in an all-black pantsuit. While the photo is striking because of where she is pictured dancing, the fact that she is wearing pants was also significant: At the time, women were not yet allowed to wear pants in the Capitol, and wearing pants in public was still considered unacceptable for first ladies, according to the National First Ladies’ Library.
Photographer David Hume Kennerly, who captured this shot, thought Ford got up and danced because, “Very few women have had a seat at that table […] and knowing her support for the Equal Rights Amendment, she was tap-dancing in the middle of this male bastion. She was storming the walls of the gray suits and gray-haired eminences,” according to Smithsonian Magazine.
While her choice of color seems fitting since her husband, President Ronald Reagan, was a Republican, red was not yet linked to the party, according to The New York Times. Rather, it is believed she was the spark that made the two synonymous.
“If you think of red as a power color, you track that back to Nancy Reagan,” Glamour editor in chief Cindi Leive told the Times.
For her part, in a 2007 interview with W Magazine, Reagan said she saw red as “a picker-upper.” When she chose to wear the color — notably at President Reagan’s candidacy announcement and presidential oath — she aimed to show strength and energy through a “bold, unapologetic, glamorous but strong color that couldn’t be missed,” Mic reported.
Clinton’s look reflected her experience, ambition, and desire to level the playing field, while also cementing her power and purpose entering her husband President Bill Clinton’s presidency.
Later, in her 2017 biography, “What Happened,” she explained why she wore pantsuits so often.
“I also thought it would be good to do what male politicians do and wear more or less the same thing every day,” Clinton wrote.
She added, “A uniform was also an anti-distraction technique: since there wasn’t much to say or report on what I wore, maybe people would focus on what I was saying instead.”
During her time as first lady between 2001 and 2009, Bush was an honorary ambassador of the Red Dress Project, which made red dresses the symbol of heart disease, according to The White House archives. During annual Red Dress Project conferences, awards, and fashion shows, Bush would wear bright red outfits to coordinate with other attendees.
McBride spoke of Bush’s beliefs to People, saying, “She felt that nothing attracts attention like a red dress and it was the perfect symbol: Even a little red dress can save lives.”
“Those are not little Breakfast at Tiffany’s pearls. Those are large pearls. Those are pearls you have to deal with,” Essence editor-at-large Mikki Taylor told The New York Times.
The size of Obama’s pearls made a statement, as Taylor suggested, and showed she wasn’t afraid to be bold and also that she wasn’t ashamed to go faux, suggesting a humble nature and accessibility.
The look came within two weeks of Donald Trump’s “Access Hollywood” leaked recording scandal and of her vulnerable speech in New Hampshire, in which she reflected on Trump’s hurtful words about women.
Designer Donatella Versace described Obama’s one-of-a-kind look, as well as Versace’s related Women’s Spring Summer 2017 collection, as “all about a woman’s freedom: freedom of movement, freedom of activity, freedom to fight for their ideas, freedom to be whomever you want to be,” according to the Times.
The color purple can symbolize bipartisanship and unity. Politicians have worn the color over the years as a symbol of bipartisanship, as well as women’s suffrage, because it’s seen as a middle point between Republican red and Democrats’ blue. So it’s apt that, in a meeting where Obama was welcoming her replacement from an opposing political party, she would wear a purple dress with bright detailing that alluded to hope.
In addition to the colors, the designer of the dress, Narciso Rodriguez, also spoke volumes for this occasion. Rodriguez is an LGBTQ+ Cuban-American designer and a child of immigrants. Obama frequently wore his designs, including to other high-profile events like President Obama’s 2008 election victory.
In 2018, Michelle Obama acknowledged wearing designs by immigrants, as well as those by young women and Black designers, saying, “You can change their lives.”
Friedman theorized that Obama’s choice to wear a Gucci gown could have been her way of showing support for the people of Italy. Just a day prior, Italians had voted against then-Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s referendum plans, and consequently, he announced his resignation.
This moment and styling choice yet again demonstrated Obama’s consciousness about her every last decision and of her power and reach.
One popularly theorized message behind the style was that it was tied to Donald Trump’s recent “Access Hollywood” scandal. In the leaked recorded conversation with Billy Bush, Trump is heard boasting about his power over women, saying he could “grab em’ by the p—y.”
Some viewers believed Melania Trump was showing her support for her husband by wearing the shirt, especially combined with its cheery color and her overall happy appearance. However, in politics, the pussy-bow has symbolized protest and female empowerment, so it also could have also suggested Trump was protesting her husband’s past words.
However, a spokesperson for Donald Trump told CBS News reporter Sopan Deb there was no meaning behind the shirt.
“Campaign spokeswoman says this was not intentional,” he tweeted.
While many designers publicly refused to dress the first lady (both before and after her husband took office) because of the many controversies surrounding the Trumps, Ralph Lauren stepped up for this occasion. Lauren has dressed many first ladies, both Republican and Democratic.
According to Women’s Wear Daily, the Ralph Lauren Corp. released a statement about the collaboration and outfit, saying, “It was important to us to uphold and celebrate the tradition of creating iconic American style for this moment.”
With Jackie Kennedy-style likeness, Trump’s blue outfit was nostalgic, classic, and indeed very “American.”
Trump could have been protesting against the #MeToo movement or against the Democratic congresspeople — wishing to stand out in their sea of black — or she could have been standing in solidarity with victims: White was also tied to the movement, as well as famously to women’s suffrage, and many viewers speculated that she was indicating her support. The white ensemble could have been Trump’s own nod and support for the movement and the victims.
“Though it was unclear at the time whether Mrs. Trump really understood the implications of [the pussy-bow] blouse choice, wearing a white suit to the State of the Union indicates that, indeed, she did,” The New York Times’ Vanessa Friedman wrote at the time.
Kate Bennett analyzed this look in her book, “Free, Melania: The Unofficial Biography,” saying the gold accessories communicated, “‘Hey, Saudi Arabia, friend. We like gold, you like gold, we get you. Everything is cool.'”
The symbol of the commodity through Trump’s accessories could have had the hidden meaning of unity and respect.
The Saint Laurent belt quickly sold out on luxury retailer Net-a-Porter.com.
At the time, many believed the question referenced President Donald Trump’s policies surrounding immigration, including how children were separated from their families. Trump received backlash even before she arrived at the government facility.
However, the striking message splayed across her back had a very different meaning according to the first lady herself. In an interview with ABC News that October, Trump said the message was directed towards “the left-wing media” who criticized her, saying, “You could criticize whatever you want to say, but it will not stop me to do what I feel is right.”
Trump added, “It’s obvious I didn’t wear the jacket for the children.”
The designer “5050 Vote Boot” boot was made in collaboration with the I am a voter nonpartisan movement, with proceeds of the boots going towards the organization. According to its website, I am a voter has a mission and belief that “our democracy works best when we all participate.” So hidden within the obvious call for people to vote, Biden wore a shoe that supported a cause specifically aiming to encourage all Americans, despite their political preference, to vote.
Biden caused a spike in the limited-edition boot sales and they quickly sold out.
Outside of the all-around beautiful ensemble, the hidden meaning behind Obama wearing purple did not go over peoples’ heads. The color, usually symbolic of bipartisanship, made sense for the transition from Donald Trump’s Republican presidency to Joe Biden’s Democratic presidency.
Alexandra O’Neill, founder and designer of Markarian, the New York-based label that designed Biden’s custom-made dress, told Insider’s Darcy Schild that the dress and color were meant to represent “trust, confidence, and stability.”
The designer added, “I love that her focus has been on emerging designers so far. I think she recognizes the power and impact that her clothing choices have on emerging talent.”
Biden took a leap in choosing O’Neill, an emerging American designer at the time, and stepping away from traditional and iconic inauguration dress designers. Biden’s choice, in that sense, was a contradiction to former first lady Melania Trump’s inauguration dress by Ralph Lauren, seemingly saying out with the old and in with the new (talent).
The most notable detail was that the ensemble was covered in flowers representative of every US state and territory. On Hearst’s website, a statement about the dress reads that the “message of Unity is the main inspiration for the creation.”
A detail even more hidden was that the Delaware state flower was intentionally placed near the first lady’s heart, according to the designer. This choice was clearly because Delaware is the first lady’s home state, where she was educated, and where she taught.
Another detail that was actually hidden from the public was a quote by Benjamin Franklin that was embroidered on the inside of the coat, reading, “Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn.” This represented Biden’s role as an educator.
Finally, like Biden’s first inauguration dress that spoke to her support of emerging American talent, this dress was made from sustainable stock fabric, showing her and her husband’s dedication to enforcing policies to halt climate change and global warming.