Photos show first ladies’ first and last looks while in office, from Mamie Eisenhower to Jill Biden

Mamie Eisenhower wore a cap and fur coat when her husband entered office in 1953. President Dwight D. Eisenhower and first lady Mamie Eisenhower on their way to the inaugural parade after being sworn in (left) and later entering the White House (right) on January 20, 1953. Associated Press/AP Images Mary Geneva “Mamie” Eisenhower became first lady on January 20, 1953, after her husband, Dwight D. Eisenhower, was sworn in as the 34th president. She wore a fur coat over an A-line dress and accessorized with a flower corsage and Juliet-style cap. Up until the 1960s, first ladies had to wear hats in public as a protocol, according to Glamour.

She wore yet another fur coat on her last day as first lady in 1961. First lady Mamie Eisenhower (left) and Jacqueline Kennedy (right) leave the White House on their way to John F. Kennedy’s Inauguration on January 20, 1961. Bettman/Getty Images After two four-year terms and on her last day as first lady, Eisenhower attended President-elect John F. Kennedy’s inauguration. As seen here, she left the White House with Jacqueline Kennedy on their way to the ceremony, opting again for a luxurious fur coat and a cap. She paired her look with gloves and a sleek purse.

Jackie Kennedy wore an accidentally dented pillbox hat on JFK’s Inauguration Day that subsequently influenced the hat industry. President-elect John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy on their way to the White House and Capitol for JFK’s inauguration ceremony on January 20, 1963. Bettmann/Getty Images To start out her husband’s administration, Jackie Kennedy wore a sleek coat and simple dress designed by Oleg Cassini. While colorized photos show that the coat was a pale blue, it was supposedly a beige color, according to Vogue . She also wore a fur muff for extra warmth on the cool January day. Kennedy’s iconic pillbox hats made their debut here, with a design by Halston. According to the designer, on Inauguration Day, “when a gust of wind threatened to topple it from her head, she dented it hanging on to the hat,” as per Vogue. Brands then started producing replica hats — dent and all.

After her husband was assassinated in 1963, Kennedy kept her blood-stained suit on when Eisenhower was sworn in. President JFK and first lady Jackie Kennedy in Dallas, Texas, (left) and Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson and the first lady while he was being sworn in as president on the day of JFK’s assassination on November 22, 1963. Bettmann/Getty Images; Universal Images Group/Getty Images On November 22, 1963, President Kennedy was assassinated while riding with his wife in a motorcade in Dallas, Texas. The first lady had been wearing a pink tweed Chanel skirt suit and matching pillbox hat with white gloves. The suit was covered in her husband’s blood, but the first lady kept it on during the trip to the hospital and on Air Force One, where Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson took an oath of office to be instated as the new president that same day.

By her husband’s side on Air Force One, Lady Bird Johnson became first lady on November 22, 1963. First lady Lady Bird Johnson and President Lyndon B. Johnson after he took his presidential oath aboard Air Force One (left) and the couple after landing in Maryland (right) on November 22, 1963. Bettmann/Getty Images; Underwood Archives/Getty Images Following the assassination of President Kennedy, there was an abrupt transition for Claudia Taylor “Lady Bird” Johnson from second lady to first lady. In her clothes from the Texas parade and after the day’s tragic events, Johnson was wearing a white knee-length dress and string of pearls while her husband was sworn in. When they landed at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, the new first lady added a coat and hat for her husband’s televised address to the nation.

On her last day as first lady, she wore a princess coat and fur hat. President-elect Richard Nixon, Pat Nixon, and their family (left) with President Lyndon B. Johnson and first lady Lady Bird Johnson with their family (right) before the inauguration ceremony on January 20, 1969. Historical/Getty Images Republican Richard Nixon took over in 1969. In a photo of the Nixon family being greeted by the Johnsons at the White House prior to the inauguration ceremony, Johnson is seen wearing a high-collared princess-line coat and fur hat.

Pat Nixon wore a bright pink ensemble when her husband was sworn in. Pat Nixon holding the bible while her husband, Richard Nixon, is being sworn in as president on January 20, 1969. Bettmann/Getty Images On January 20, 1969, Richard Nixon was sworn in as president. Thelma Catherine “Pat” Ryan Nixon , who was previously second lady during Eisenhower’s administration, wore a vibrant ensemble for her husband’s inauguration. Her fuschia double-breasted coat was designed by Jay Sarnoff Custom Couture. Although hats had mostly gone out of style after Kennedy wore them, Nixon wore a dark fur hat and scarf.

Following President Nixon’s resignation, his wife’s last appearance as first lady included a summery dress. President Richard Nixon giving his final speech and farewell after resigning, alongside his family on August 9, 1974. White House/AFP/Getty Images In a televised speech on August 8, 1974 , President Richard Nixon announced his resignation after the Watergate scandal and impeachment proceedings. On the following day, Nixon gave an official farewell speech and stepped down. During her final hours, the emotional first lady wore a summery, light pink, checkered dress with a belted waist.

On August 9, 1974, Betty Ford wore a powder blue look for Gerald R. Ford’s swearing-in ceremony. First lady Betty Ford and President Ford immediately after being sworn in (left) and in an official White House photo (right) on August 9, 1974. Bettmann/Getty Images Elizabeth “Betty” Anne Ford quickly transitioned from second to first lady after President Richard Nixon resigned. At Gerald R. Ford’s swearing-in ceremony, his wife was there to hold the Bible and did so in a pale blue knit dress and matching blazer. Ford’s dress had a box-pleated skirt and her jacket had white piping. For their official presidential photo that same day, Ford added a white flower corsage to her look.

After three years, she left her role while wearing a striped turtleneck dress. President-elect Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter, President Gerald Ford and first lady Betty Ford, and the current and elected vice presidents and their wives prior to Carter’s inauguration on January 20, 1977. David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images It was time for Ford to step away from her role three years later in 1977 after Democrat Jimmy Carter won the election. Seen pictured (fourth from left) with the current and succeeding presidential families prior to the inauguration ceremony, Ford wore a beige and brown striped turtleneck dress on her last day . She paired the belted dress with knee-high boots for the cold weather.

In a transition to a Democratic presidency, first lady Rosalynn Carter was dressed in bright blue. President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter attending the new president’s inaugural parade on January 20, 1977. Ron Galella/Getty Images For her husband Jimmy Carter’s inauguration on January 20, 1977, Rosalynn Carter opted for a refined-yet-bold look. She wore a Dominic Rompollo turquoise wool dress and matching overcoat. She paired this with gloves and leather heeled boots.

She wore a bow collar on her final day as first lady in 1981. President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter meeting with President-elect Ronald Reagan and Nancy Reagan (left) and the first lady attending Reagan’s inauguration (right) on January 20, 1981. Associated Press/AP Images; NBC NewsWire/Getty Images After one term, President Jimmy Carter lost his position to Republican Ronald Reagan . On Inauguration Day in 1981, Rosalynn Carter wore a skirt suit with a bow collar to greet the Reagans at the White House. At the ceremony, she added a white overcoat to the look.

Nancy Reagan wore a vibrant outfit for her husband’s inauguration. The color was then dubbed “Reagan Red.” First Lady Nancy Reagan and President Ronald Reagan watching the inaugural parade on January 20, 1981. Associated Press/AP Images The administration transitioned from blue to red when Richard and Nancy Reagan entered the White House in 1981. Reagan wore a bright red coat and matching hat by Adolfo to her husband’s inauguration. The color was dubbed “Reagan Red,” and she continued to wear it throughout her time as first lady. “I always liked red. It’s a picker-upper,” Reagan said of the color in a 2007 W Magazine interview.

After eight years serving as first lady, Reagan wore her iconic red shade once again. Ronald Reagan and Nancy Reagan (right) with first lady Barbara Bush and President George H.W. Bush following his inauguration ceremony on January 20, 1989. Steve Liss/Getty Images Regan wore yet another red look on her last day in office to attend George H.W. Bush’s inauguration in 1989. The dark cranberry coat dress was cinched at her waist. She didn’t pair it with a pillbox hat this time though.

First lady Barbara Bush wore a simple-yet-bold blue coat on January 20, 1989. President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush look to the crowd after Bush was sworn in at his inauguration on January 20, 1989. Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images On the day of her husband George H.W. Bush’s inauguration, Barbara Bush wore a simple boxy blue coat by Bill Blass. The dark turquoise blue made her gold buttons and faux string of pearls stand out. The first lady’s penchant for the color led to it being called “Bush Blue.”

She was wearing her famous pearls when greeting the Clintons on her last day as first lady. President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush welcome President-elect Bill Clinton and his family to the White House prior to Clinton’s inauguration on January 20, 1993. Paul R. Richards/Getty Images Four years later, Bush was to leave her role since Democratic President-elect Bill Clinton would be starting his presidency. While greeting the Clintons at the White House prior to the inauguration, Bush was wearing a purple skirt suit, again styled with gold buttons and her famous necklace.

Hillary Clinton wore a patriotic look with a hat that many people had strong opinions about. First lady Hillary Clinton after Bill Clinton was sworn in as president (left) and the couple walking in the inaugural parade (right) on January 20, 1993. Tim Clary/Getty Images; Steve Liss/Getty Images Hillary Rodham Clinton wasn’t known for her pantsuits when she entered her husband’s presidency. For Bill Clinton’s inauguration, the first lady’s first look was a blue coat by Connie Fails and a divisive wide-brimmed velour hat by Darcy Creech paired with a scarf. “She looked like a lady, but didn’t look frilly,” Creech told The Associated Press after seeing Clinton wearing the hat on Inauguration Day. “I thought it was great. She really made a statement.” During the inaugural parade, Clinton removed the coat to reveal a red checkered skirt suit also designed by Fails.

In 2001, she wore a red and blue plaid set for her last day in office. First lady Hillary Clinton and President Bill Clinton greeting Laura Bush and President-elect George W. Bush to the White House (right) and the former presidential couple immediately after Bush’s inauguration on January 20, 2001. New York Daily News Archive/Getty Images; David McNew/Getty Images Two terms later, in 2001, the Clintons would leave their roles. At George W. Bush’s inauguration, Clinton wore a red and blue plaid skirt suit. With some gloomy weather, she added a black overcoat for the ceremony and when departing the Capitol.

First lady Barbara Bush wore a blue coat reminiscent of her mother-in-law’s on Inauguration Day. President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush walking in the inaugural parade on January 20, 2001. Rick Wilking/Getty Images Just like her mother-in-law, Laura Bush had a no-fuss wardrobe. To step into the role of first lady beside her husband, George W. Bush, Laura Bush wore a simple, single-breasted bright blue Michael Faircloth dress and coat. The look, paired with gloves, was similar to Rosalynn Carter’s and Barbara Bush’s inauguration outfits.

She wore a simple and demure grey look on the day Barack Obama took over as president. First lady Laura Bush speaking to Mitch McConnell and President-elect Barack Obama prior to his inauguration on January 20, 2009. Charles Ommanney/Getty Images Eight years later, in 2009, Bush opted for a simple buttoned grey skirt suit to greet Democratic President-elect Barack Obama at the White House.

Michelle Obama wore a unique color and affordable gloves for her husband’s inauguration parade. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walking at the inaugural parade on January 20, 2009. Pool/Getty Images To celebrate her husband’s presidency in 2009, Michelle Obama chose a sparkling yellow-green textured coat and matching sheath dress by up-and-coming designer Isabel Toledo. The dress was paired with olive green J.Crew gloves and dark green heels. She also wore a diamond necklace that sat along the dress’ neckline.

She wore her favored designer, Jason Wu, for her last appearance as first lady on January 20, 2017. First lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama waiting to greet the Trumps at the White House (left) and the first lady pictured at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration (right) on January 20, 2017. Jim Watson/Getty Images; Pool/Getty Images To greet the incoming presidential family after being first lady for two terms, Obama wore a dark red and black tweed Jacquard dress by Jason Wu. Obama had worn Wu’s designs many times, including for both of her husband’s inaugural balls The short-sleeved, belted dress was then covered by a matching coat during her final moments as first lady at Donald Trump’s inauguration. She also swapped her heels for knee-high suede boots.

Melania Trump wore a monochromatic look by a classic American designer for her husband’s inauguration. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walking at the inaugural parade after being sworn in on January 20, 2017. Drew Angerer/Getty Images On January 20, 2017, Donald and Melania Trump entered the White House. For the day’s events and her first appearance as first lady, Melania Trump wore a classic powder-blue ensemble by a classic American designer: Ralph Lauren. The cashmere dress, shawl jacket, and gloves matched her heels for a fully monochromatic look.

On their last day as the first couple, Melania Trump wore all black. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump boarding Air Force One to fly from Maryland to Florida on January 20, 2021. Pool/Getty Images President Donald Trump refused to attend President-elect Joe Biden ‘s inauguration in 2021. Instead, the outgoing first family took an Air Force One flight from Maryland to their Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida during the final hours of their roles. Melania Trump opted for an all-black look. She wore a cropped Chanel Jacket, Dolce and Gabbana dress, Christian Louboutin heels, an Hermès Birkin bag, and a pair of dark sunglasses to depart.