16 of the most controversial outfits first ladies have worn

Frances Cleveland often wore dresses that showed her shoulders, eliciting the ire of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union. Portrait of Frances Cleveland, circa 1880s. Fotosearch/Getty Images Grover and Frances Cleveland became the first and only president and first lady to wed in the White House when they married in 1886. She was also the youngest first lady in history at 21 years old, making her an instant celebrity and fashion icon. The Women’s Christian Temperance Union petitioned Frances to stop wearing dresses that they deemed too revealing for showing her shoulders, but she never stopped or responded to their protests.

The New York Times called Jacqueline Kennedy’s pink pants “shocking” in 1960. President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy stroll along the pier at a yacht club in 1960. Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images Martha Weinman of The New York Times called Kennedy’s vibrant outfit “something of possibly vast political consequence” in 1960, suggesting a new type of first lady was emerging. “This fall the question of style for a President’s wife may be a Great Issue. Can too much chic — or too little — mean votes?” she wrote.

Betty Ford was photographed dancing on the Cabinet Room table on the last day of her husband’s presidency … in pants. Betty Ford dances on the Cabinet Room table in 1977. David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images Betty Ford was an ardent supporter of the women’s liberation movement of the 1970s, but wearing pants in public was still considered unacceptable for first ladies , according to the National First Ladies’ Library. She was photographed in pants only one time, while dancing atop the Cabinet Room table on her last day as first lady in 1977.

Rosalyn Carter’s 1977 inaugural gown was the same dress she’d worn to her husband’s inauguration as governor of Georgia, a choice criticized by the fashion industry. Rosalyn Carter’s inaugural gown. Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images ; JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images Carter’s blue chiffon gown with gold trim and matching gold embroidered coat were designed by Mary Matise for Jimmae . Critics thought the first lady had a responsibility to the fashion industry and should have worn something more current instead of repeating an older look, according to the National Museum of American History.

Nancy Reagan’s choice of a one-shoulder inaugural gown was considered a daring look in 1981. Ronald and Nancy Reagan at the 1981 inauguration. Ronald Reagan Presidential Library “It was surprisingly bare for a first lady and it was decidedly glamorous,” wrote Washington Post’s senior critic-at-large Robin Givhan in 2016.

Hillary Clinton wore a pantsuit for her official first lady portrait, unveiled in 2004. President Bill Clinton and then-senator Hillary Clinton look at the newly unveiled Clinton portraits in the East Room of the White House in 2004. Mark Wilson/Getty Images While Clinton later became known for her trademark pantsuits when she ran for president in 2016, she didn’t start wearing them regularly until her last year as first lady as they remained controversial, according to the National First Ladies’ Library. Painted by artist Simmie Knox, the first Black portraitist to paint an official presidential portrait, Clinton wearing pants in a first lady portrait was a historic first.

Michelle Obama wore a sleeveless purple dress for her husband’s first joint session of Congress in February 2009, which some critics viewed as too informal or out of season. Michelle Obama at a joint session of Congress in February 2009. CHRIS KLEPONIS/AFP via Getty Images “Most of the complaints centered on the dress conveying a sense of informality on a serious occasion,” Chicago Tribune style reporter Wendy Donahue told ABC News in 2009

Some also took issue with her choice of a sleeveless black dress for her official White House portrait. Michelle Obama’s official White House portrait. Joyce N. Boghosian/The White House via Getty Images “I wore a sleeveless aubergine dress to Barack’s address to the joint session of Congress and a sleeveless black sheath dress for my official White House photo, and suddenly my arms were making headlines,” Obama wrote in her 2018 memoir “Becoming.”

In April 2009, Obama garnered criticism for wearing $US540 ($AU741) Lanvin sneakers to a food bank. First lady Michelle Obama and Jill Biden address congressional spouses and volunteers at a food bank in Washington, DC, in 2009. Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images When reporters asked her representatives about the expensive sneakers, they said, “They’re shoes.”

A few months later, she created waves when she wore shorts while disembarking from Air Force One to visit the Grand Canyon. Michelle Obama and daughter Malia step off Air Force One in August 2009. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images In a 2013 interview on BET’s “106 & Park,” Obama called the shorts her biggest fashion regret because they “created a huge stink.” Obama also wrote about the incident in “Becoming.” “Late in the summer of 2009, we went on a family trip in the Grand Canyon, and I was lambasted for an apparent lack of dignity when I was photographed getting off Air Force One (in 106-degree heat, I might add) dressed in a pair of shorts,” she wrote. “It seemed that my clothes mattered more to people than anything I had to say.”

Melania Trump wore a pink Gucci blouse to the second presidential debate in October 2016, causing speculation that the outfit had a hidden meaning. Melania Trump at a presidential debate in St. Louis, Missouri, on October 2016. Scott Olson/Getty Images Many wondered if the pussy-bow blouse was related to audio of Donald Trump remarking that he could “grab” women “by the p—y” because “when you’re a star they let you do it” that had leaked a few days earlier. A campaign spokeswoman said that the similarity was not intentional, according to a tweet by Sopan Deb, then of CBS News.

In May 2017, Trump garnered criticism for wearing a $US51,500 ($AU70,633) Dolce & Gabbana jacket at the G-7 summit in Italy. First lady Melania Trump steps out of a car as she arrives at Chierici Palace. Domenico Stinellis, File via AP Melania Trump wore a $US51,500 ($AU70,633) Dolce & Gabbana jacket to meet with spouses of world leaders at the G-7 summit in Italy. Purchasing the floral multicolored jacket requires a $US25,750 ($AU35,316) deposit. The full cost of the jacket is more than most Americans make in a year, which proved a controversial choice.

She was also criticized for seeming out of touch by wearing expensive designer heels to visit the site of a natural disaster in August 2017. President Donald Trump walks with Melania to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in August 2017 to survey the response to Hurricane Harvey in Texas. Alex Wong/Getty Images Trump wore the Manolo Blahnik pumps, which retail for $US625 ($AU857) at Neiman Marcus , to board Marine One on her way to visit sites affected by Hurricane Harvey. By the time she disembarked in Texas, she had changed into sneakers.

Trump’s most notorious fashion moment was a Zara jacket that said “I really don’t care do U?” worn en route to visit immigrant children at a government facility in June 2018. First lady Melania Trump arrives in Maryland after visiting McAllen, Texas. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Trump initially denied that the jacket’s message was significant in any way in an interview with ABC News A few months later in another interview, she said the message was meant for “the left-wing media who are criticizing me” over a number of scandals, which she said may make her the “most bullied person in the world.”

Trump’s white pith helmet proved controversial on her October 2018 visit to Africa due to its association with colonial rule. First lady Melania Trump looks out over Nairobi National Park in Nairobi, Kenya, during a brief safari in October 2018. Carolyn Kaster, File via AP Trump wore the helmet while visiting Nairobi National Park in Kenya. Many people pointed out on social media that the pith helmet is heavily symbolic of colonial rule, frequently worn by European travelers and military personnel from colonial armies.