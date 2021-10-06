16 of the most controversial outfits first ladies have worn

She was photographed in pants only one time, while dancing atop the Cabinet Room table on her last day as first lady in 1977.
Rosalyn Carter’s 1977 inaugural gown was the same dress she’d worn to her husband’s inauguration as governor of Georgia, a choice criticized by the fashion industry.
Carter’s blue chiffon gown with gold trim and matching gold embroidered coat were designed by Mary Matise for Jimmae. Critics thought the first lady had a responsibility to the fashion industry and should have worn something more current instead of repeating an older look, according to the National Museum of American History.
Nancy Reagan’s choice of a one-shoulder inaugural gown was considered a daring look in 1981.
Hillary Clinton wore a pantsuit for her official first lady portrait, unveiled in 2004.
While Clinton later became known for her trademark pantsuits when she ran for president in 2016, she didn’t start wearing them regularly until her last year as first lady as they remained controversial, according to the National First Ladies’ Library.
Painted by artist Simmie Knox, the first Black portraitist to paint an official presidential portrait, Clinton wearing pants in a first lady portrait was a historic first.
Michelle Obama wore a sleeveless purple dress for her husband’s first joint session of Congress in February 2009, which some critics viewed as too informal or out of season.
“Most of the complaints centered on the dress conveying a sense of informality on a serious occasion,” Chicago Tribune style reporter Wendy Donahue told ABC News in 2009.
Some also took issue with her choice of a sleeveless black dress for her official White House portrait.
“I wore a sleeveless aubergine dress to Barack’s address to the joint session of Congress and a sleeveless black sheath dress for my official White House photo, and suddenly my arms were making headlines,” Obama wrote in her 2018 memoir “Becoming.”
In April 2009, Obama garnered criticism for wearing $US540 ($AU741) Lanvin sneakers to a food bank.
When reporters asked her representatives about the expensive sneakers, they said, “They’re shoes.”
A few months later, she created waves when she wore shorts while disembarking from Air Force One to visit the Grand Canyon.
In a 2013 interview on BET’s “106 & Park,” Obama called the shorts her biggest fashion regret because they “created a huge stink.”
Obama also wrote about the incident in “Becoming.”
“Late in the summer of 2009, we went on a family trip in the Grand Canyon, and I was lambasted for an apparent lack of dignity when I was photographed getting off Air Force One (in 106-degree heat, I might add) dressed in a pair of shorts,” she wrote. “It seemed that my clothes mattered more to people than anything I had to say.”
Melania Trump wore a pink Gucci blouse to the second presidential debate in October 2016, causing speculation that the outfit had a hidden meaning.
Many wondered if the pussy-bow blouse was related to audio of Donald Trump remarking that he could “grab” women “by the p—y” because “when you’re a star they let you do it” that had leaked a few days earlier.
A few months later in another interview, she said the message was meant for “the left-wing media who are criticizing me” over a number of scandals, which she said may make her the “most bullied person in the world.”
Trump’s white pith helmet proved controversial on her October 2018 visit to Africa due to its association with colonial rule.