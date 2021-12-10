First ladies have a very specific system for cataloging their clothes to avoid repeating outfits

First lady Laura Bush with chief of staff Anita McBride. White House Photo

Anita McBride served as first lady Laura Bush’s chief of staff from 2005 to 2009.

She explained how first ladies’ outfits are tracked with tags saying where and when they wore them.

They can rewear their everyday clothes but not their gowns for larger White House events.

From Jacqueline Kennedy’s Chanel suits to Jill Biden’s scrunchie, first ladies’ outfits have long been a source of public fascination and scrutiny. Their staffers work hard to prevent fashion missteps and ensure that first ladies are properly dressed for every occasion.

Anita McBride, who served as first lady Laura Bush’s chief of staff from 2005 to 2009, told Insider there’s a system in place to help first ladies avoid unintentionally repeating outfits.

“During the Bush White House — and I believe other first ladies’ aides have done this — every outfit that they’ve worn does have a tag on it tracked with where they’ve worn it and when, and you keep a record of it,” she said.

First ladies usually rewear their everyday clothes, but not their gowns for larger, public-facing White House events. Once a dress has been worn, it is retired to the National Archives along with presidential papers, gifts, and other items that will eventually become exhibits in museums or the presidential library.

First lady Laura Bush’s inaugural gown was added to the Smithsonian Museum’s display on the history of American first ladies in 2002. Sandy Schaeffer/Mai/Getty Images

“It’s harder to repeat wearing the gowns, because those are so much more noticeable than regular dresses or outfits or pantsuits,” McBride said. “And they get a lot more scrutiny, of course, because they’re usually related to major White House social events or Kennedy Center Honors or things like that. But they are tracked, so it helps to not repeat wearing a very visible item in another very visible way.”

Occasionally, however, mistakes are made. McBride recalls that Bush once had to quickly swap shirts with her press secretary before a Fox News interview when staff noticed a photo in the green room from her last appearance and realized she was wearing the exact same shirt.

“With those kinds of regular day-to-day kind of events, you’re not really tracking something as simple as a blouse and a pair of slacks quite as closely,” she said. “That’s a kind of little fashion emergency that can happen. You just quickly pivot.”