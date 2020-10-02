13 times first ladies wore affordable clothing

Though she often preferred designer brands, former first lady Melania Trump was sometimes spotted wearing affordable accessories like baseball hats and Timberland boots. Governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rossello, President Trump, and Melania Trump before departing Puerto Rico in 2017. MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images Before departing Puerto Rico in 2017, following meeting victims of the devastating Hurricane Maria, the first lady was seen wearing a pair of $US170 ($AU233) Timberland boots.

Melania Trump also wore Converse sneakers on multiple occasions. Melania Trump gardening in 2017. Win McNamee/Getty Images While hosting the Boys and Girls Club at the White House in 2017, Trump wore a navy pair of Converse sneakers — which typically cost around $US50 ($AU68) — to plant and harvest vegetables.

After returning to the White House from a weekend at presidential retreat Camp David in 2017, she was seen wearing an affordable top from J. Crew. President Trump, Melania Trump, and their son, Barron. Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Image The pink gingham button-up shirt, which the first lady paired with casual pink pants, retailed for $US75 ($AU103)

After another weekend away, she was spotted wearing a pair of J Brand jeans. The Trumps cross the South Lawn after arriving at The White House on June 18, 2017. Zach Gibson/Getty Images The jeans were on the slightly pricier side at $US188 ($AU258).

Michelle Obama has never been a stranger to affordable fashion. During an appearance on “The View,” she wore a dress from White House Black Market. Michelle Obama on ‘The View’ in 2008. Steve Fenn/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images While campaigning for Barack Obama’s first term in 2008, Michelle Obama made an appearance on “The View” in a $US148 ($AU203) black-and-white printed dress. The dress seemingly sold out overnight and shot designer Donna Ricco to fame.

While attending the G-20 Summit in 2009, Obama paired J. Crew items together. Michelle Obama attending the G-20 Summit in 2009. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images The outfit came entirely from J. Crew, from the glitzy $US298 ($AU408) cardigan to the $US158 ($AU216) mint-green pencil skirt. Obama layered an $US18 ($AU25) tank top, the most affordable part of her outfit, under her cardigan.

While arriving in Arizona in 2009, Obama was photographed wearing an A-line dress from Target. Michelle Obama and daughter Sasha step off Air Force One after arriving in Phoenix, Arizona, on August 15, 2009. MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images The dress, from Target’s discontinued Merona line, retailed for just $US19 ($AU26)

The former first lady also wore a dress from Gap in 2011. Michelle and Barack Obama before their departure to Camp David in 2011. YURI GRIPAS/AFP/Getty Images The blue-and-white printed dress, which Obama wore as a tunic over a pair of white pants, cost just $US29 ($AU40).99 ($AU41)

That same year, Obama wore an affordable dress from H&M while appearing on the Today show. Michelle Obama on the Today show in 2011. Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images She altered the $US34.95 ($AU48) polka dot dress to include sleeves, according to InStyle

Michelle Obama turned heads in an ASOS dress while campaigning in Iowa in 2012. Michelle and Barack Obama campaigning in Iowa in 2012. Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post/Getty Images The fit-and-flare, ’50s-style dress originally retailed for $US93.34 ($AU128), according to Fashionista . Actress Jessica Alba later wore the same dress in 2014.

Michelle Obama wore a colorful floral dress from Talbots in 2013. Michelle Obama wearing a floral dress from Talbots in 2013. Aude Guerrucci-Pool/Getty Images The former first lady was spotted wearing pieces from the brand throughout her husband’s presidency, but this dress stands out as one of her most affordable looks. The yellow printed dress retailed for $US55 ($AU75) when Obama was spotted wearing it, down from its original price of $US169 ($AU231).

Barbara Bush wore a strand of fake pearls and a pair of $US29 ($AU40) shoes to George H.W. Bush’s inaugural ball in 1989. George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush attend the inaugural ball in 1989. Cynthia Johnson/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images According to The New York Times , Bush wore the necklace many times throughout her life in the public eye — so much so that the pearls became her signature. Designed by jeweler Kenneth Jay Lane specifically for Barbara Bush, they cost just $US165 ($AU226) to this day.