This Video Of 20 Strangers Kissing For The First Time Is Going Insanely Viral

A new video by amateur filmmaker Tatia Pilieva called “First Kiss” is going viral online.

The short, 3-minute video shows 20 total strangers making out for the first time. The video, which was first found on Reddit and posted only yesterday on YouTube, already has over 2.5 million views.

It starts out about as awkward as one would expect, with plenty of giggling as the couples struggle to get to know each other in a few short seconds.

“It’s actually pretty scary,” one guy said.

But after paying each other compliments, asking the other person’s name, and looking into each other’s eyes, they all went for it — with mixed results (the kissing starts around the 1:30 second mark).

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Also, that guy in the beret and the girl in the striped shirt totally got drinks after shooting this video.

