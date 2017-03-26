The first full 'Justice League' trailer is here and it looks incredible

Warner Bros. just dropped the first full trailer for the upcoming “Justice League” movie and it looks pretty awesome. The movie will unite Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, Flash, and Aquaman on screen for the very first time. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres in the United States on November 17, 2017.

