The First 'Anti-Ship' Missile Has Been Fitted To The F-35

Unveiled on Nov. 29, 2012, the first Joint Strike Missile (JSM) developed for the F-35 by the Norwegian company Kongsberg and the Norwegian Ministry of Defence, was fitted to a test Joint Strike Fighter at Lockheed Martin facility at Ft Worth, Texas, on Feb. 27, 2013.



Even if it can be carried on the external wing pylon (as the fit check proved) the new missile, developed in partnership with the Norwegian Ministry of Defence, and in close cooperation with the Norwegian Defence Research Establishment, is the only powered anti-ship missile that will fit inside the F-35’s weapons bays.

In fact, even if it can be useful to carry four such missiles (2 in the internal bays, 2 on the external pylons) an F-35 carrying the JSM on the underwing pylons would lose much of its stealthiness.

Derived from the Naval Strike Missile (NSM), the anti-ship weapon, featuring long range, low radar cross section and high manoeuvrability, speed and accuracy, will undergo a Critical Design Review in summer 2013: the CDR will confirm whether the design is mature enough to be able to continue the integration on the F-35.

Photo: Lockheed Martin

