The First Jobs Of 13 Wall Street Titans

Bloomberg TV screengrabBefore they were the masters of the universe, many of the biggest names in finance worked jobs outside of Wall Street.
We’re talking about things from bagging walnuts to selling peanuts to delivering newspapers and attending parking lots.
Some of these jobs were things they did as kids to earn some extra spending money, while others were to pay for college or make an actual living.
We’ve compiled a list of thirteen big Wall Street names and detailed some of their earliest gigs.
First Job: Steve Cohen was a 'fruit boy' at Bohack supermarket where he made a $1.85 an hour. He quit that job because he was making more at the poker table.
Wall Street Career: Cohen is the founder of $14 billion Stamford, Connecticut-based SAC Capital Advisors. Forbes estimates that he has a networth of $9.3 billion.
First Job: After graduating from Harvard, Falcone played hockey professionally for a year in Sweden. He was injured and went to work on Wall Street.
Wall Street Career: Falcone began his career on the Street at Kidder Peabody in junk bonds. He's the founder of hedge fund Harbinger Capital.
Last summer, he was charged with securities fraud by the SEC. He recently agreed to a settlement of a two-year ban as an adviser and to pay an $18 million penalty.
He has an estimated net-worth of $1.2 billion.
First Job: Tepper took a job at the University of Pittsburgh's fine arts library to help pay for school.
He told Bloomberg TV's Stephanie Ruhle that he tried to get a job at McDonalds in high school.
'As a matter of fact, McDonald's. I tried to get a job at McDonald's. I couldn't get a job. They would not hire me. It was a problem to get a hairnet over the afro,' he said.
Wall Street Career: Tepper runs $12 billion distressed debt hedge fund Appaloosa Management. He has one of the best long-term track records and was the highest paid hedge fund manager last year.
First Job: In the mid-1950s, Weill tried selling New York City directory books, but apparently he spent more time playing arcade games instead.
Wall Street Career: Weill scored his first gig on Wall Street working in the back office of a brokerage firm. During his career, he worked his way to the top of The Street becoming the CEO/Chairman of Citigroup.
First Job(s): Starting at age 6, Buffett would go door to door and sell packs of chewing gum. His other door to door sales stints included selling magazines and Coca-Cola's. He also ran a newspaper delivery route.
Wall Street Career: Buffett (a.k.a. 'The Oracle of Omaha') is the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway and is widely considered one of the most successful investors.
According to Forbes, Buffett has a net worth of $53.5 billion.
First Job: Growing up in Oklahoma, T. Boone Pickens delivered newspapers as a teenager. He was able to increase his newspaper sales by expanding his route through acquiring surrounding ones.
Wall Street Career: Pickens is the chairman of BP Capital Management and he's also the author of his namesake plan for U.S. energy independence 'The Pickens Plan.'
Forbes estimates Pickens has a net worth of about $1.2 billion.
First Job: After graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Robertson served in the United States Navy for two years.
Wall Street Career: Robertson began his career on The Street at Kidder Peabody & Company in 1957 as a sales trainee.
In 1980, he started Tiger Management Company, one of the most successful hedge funds in the world. He has also seeded a bunch of his former employees who started hedge funds known as 'Tiger Cubs.' Forbes estimates that he has a networth of $2.8 billion.
First Job: When Dalio was just 12-years-old, he worked as a caddy at a golf club frequented by Wall Street types. As a caddy, Dalio was able to make $6 a bag and he later took those funds to buy his first stock.
Wall Street Career: Today Dalio, the founder of hedge fund behemoth Bridgewater Associates, is regarded as the most successful hedge fund manager in the world. What's more is Time magazine named him one of the most influential people in the world in 2012.
Forbes estimates that his net worth is approximately $12.5 billion.
First Job(s): Blankfein grew up in a housing project in Brooklyn. To earn extra money, Blankfein sold concessions at Yankee stadium and worked as a lifeguard.
Wall Street Career: He's the CEO and chairman of Goldman Sachs.
First Job: Michael Bloomberg worked as a parking lot attendant while he was enrolled at Johns Hopkins University in order to pay his loans for tuition.
Wall Street Career: Bloomberg accepted an entry-level position at Salomon Brothers in 1966. He was laid off from Salomon in 1981 and started his own IT company, which is now the media empire Bloomberg LP. He is currently the mayor of New York City. Forbes estimates that he has a net worth of approximately $27 billion.
First Job: Stumpf made bad grades in high school and ended up graduating in the bottom half of his class. He ended up working as a breakmaker in a Pierz, Minnesota bakery.
Wall Street Career: He's the CEO and chairman of Wells Fargo & Co. He's been at Wells Fargo for 30 years, according to his bio.
First Job: Charles 'Chuck' Schwab's first job was bagging walnuts near Sacramento, Calif.
Wall Street Career: He's the founder and chairman of Charles Schwab Corporation, a brokerage firm he started back in 1971.
He has an estimated net worth of $4.3 billion, according to Forbes.
Second Job: OK it's not a first job, but Daniel Loeb left his first finance job at Warburg Pincus to work for Chris Blackwell's Island Records (U2 and The Cranberries) as the director of corporate development.
Wall Street Career: Loeb currently runs hedge fund Third Point LLC. He has an estimated networth of $1.5 billion.
