The 2016 presidential candidates all have impressive résumés.

Hillary Clinton, for instance, was a First Lady of the United States, a senator, and a US Secretary of State. But before all that, she held a few less glamorous jobs.

Clinton briefly workedat a salmon cannery in Valdez, Alaska, where she was hired to scoop out fish guts. It didn’t last long, though. She was “kicked out” of the job for working too slowly and questioning the quality of the fish.

Her very first job was less unusual. She was a babysitter — a job that pays about $10 an hour in today’s market, according to salary site PayScale.

PayScale put together the following infographic which shows the first jobs of the 2016 presidential candidates, and how much each gig pays today:

Find out how your salary stacks up on PayScale.

NOW WATCH: We showed real résumés to an expert and the feedback was brutal



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.