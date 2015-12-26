The first 15 apps you should download for your new iPhone

iTunes

Google Photos is an overall better solution to Apple's built-in iCloud Photo Library for backing up and managing your iPhone's photo collection.

The app has fancy image recognition that lets you search for things like dogs, food, or a particular mountain range and find relevant photos. You can share albums with others and create fun GIFs too.

Best of all is that Google Photos is free to use for unlimited photo storage. If you want to store higher-res photos from a DSLR, the $2 per month plan gets you 100GB. Plans go all the way up to a whopping 30TB ($300 per month), so there are plenty of options for everyone.

