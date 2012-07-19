REVEALED: Apple's iPad Prototype From The Early 2000s

Photo: Network World

As part of the ongoing legal battle between Samsung and Apple over patent infringements, documents recently leaked showing an iPad prototype from the early 2000s.Network World was the first to grab the documents.



The iPad prototype isn’t nearly as sleek as the original model that launched in 2010. In fact, it looks like the old plasticky iBook without a keyboard.

Check out the gallery below to see what the early iPad looked like.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.