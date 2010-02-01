First international Bloomingdale's opens in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The city with the world’s tallest building now has one more claim to fame: the only Bloomingdale’s outside the United States.



Dubai’s crown prince inaugurated the first international branch of the Manhattan institution, famous for its “big brown bag” totes, in the Middle East’s biggest shopping mall Sunday.

Bloomie’s Dubai outpost includes a 146,000 square foot (13,600 square meter) clothing and accessories store and a nearby 54,000 square foot (5,000 square meter) home furnishings store. Both stores are in the Dubai Mall, next to the world’s tallest tower, Burj Khalifa.

The Dubai Bloomingdale’s is a 270 million dirham ($73.4 million) joint venture between the department store chain’s Cincinnati-based parent, Macy’s, and Dubai retailer al-Tayer Insignia.

