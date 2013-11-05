My First Instagram Ad!

It looks like Instagram has made good on its promise to start showing ads in your feed.
Tonight, I saw my first one. It’s for a General Electric jet engine. I’m not in the market for a jet engine, but this looks like a nice one. I’m also not sure if this is the first-ever Instagram ad, or just the first one I’ve seen.
The ad was clearly labelled as “Sponsored”, but it otherwise looked like a normal Instagram photo.
Check it out:
And Instagram users were not happy to see an ad in their feeds:
