First In Line For Freddie Mac CEO Job? The Man Who Just Blew Up Bear Stearns

Stuggling mortgage lender Freddie Mac is looking for a new CEO. Who’s on the list? Alan Schwartz! (Remember him? He’s now a senior executive at JP Morgan. A few months ago, however, he was CEO of a firm called Bear Stearns).



Dealbook: Freddie Mac’s board is interviewing candidates to replace [Richard F.] Syron as chief executive, a long-planned-for move, people briefed on the matter told The Times, and has started to winnow down that list. The list of banking executives who must confront the troubles that have arisen under Mr. Syron’s tenure represent an eclectic mix, to be sure.

But no candidate is more surprising than Alan D. Schwartz, the former chief executive of Bear Stearns…DealBook runs down the list.

By far the most notable name is Mr. Schwartz, who said last week that he was leaving JPMorgan Chase to “pursue other interests.” Mr. Schwartz, of course, was the deal-making media banker who assumed the reins of Bear Stearns only three months before the firm teetered on the brink of collapse. Seen by some as an executive handed an already battered firm, Mr. Schwartz is still held in high regard in some quarters. Indeed, he is being pursued by other firms as well…

Then there is Theodore P. Janulis, the global head of mortgage capital at Lehman Brothers. Mr. Janulis, a managing director at the investment bank, has spent his entire career in the firm’s storied fixed-income division, eventually becoming the head of its mortgage- and asset-backed securities business. That tenure has given Mr. Janulis a long and deep exposure to the intricacies of what currently ails the mortgage market.

Yet Lehman of course has its own problems in the sector, and Mr. Janulis likely has his hands full. It is unclear whether he would choose to jump from one financial flare-up to another.

More candidates here.

