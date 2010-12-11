Snap Reaction: The Nexus S Is Pretty Good

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

The Nexus S arrived in our office today, and we’ve been playing around with it for the last few hours.Overall, it’s pretty good. We’ll have a full review next week.



In the meantime, here’s what we think so far:

The Good:

The screen is bright and gorgeous thanks to Samsung’s Super AMOLED display. It’s not as sharp as the iPhone 4’s retina display (we can still see pixels!) but it’s still very pretty.

It syncs with all our Google services. When you turn the Nexus S on for the first time, you enter your Google account information and everything from e-mail to calendars are ready to go. We were able to quickly make our Google Voice number the default for the phone.

The phone ships with a clean version of Android 2.3 Gingerbread, so there’s no messing with a splintered OS weighed down by a bunch of unnecessary software from the phone’s manufacturer. It’s the Android experience Google wants you to have.

Using the Nexus S as a wireless hotspot worked surprisingly well. We were able to connect it to our Mac Mini in a snap. Web browsing was faster than on the phone itself. (Just goes to show that the phone’s hardware can’t handle browsing as well as a PC).

The Bad:

The Nexus S is essentially a Galaxy S phone branded by Google. There’s nothing groundbreaking with the hardware other than the fact that it has an NFC chip. And there really isn’t anything to test that on right now.

The plastic casing feels cheap and light.

Scrolling and zooming through web pages is a bit choppy.

No digital zoom on the camera? Come on!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.