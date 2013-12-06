Imgur, The Huge Image-Sharing Site Beating Reddit In Traffic, Was Started In An Ohio Dorm Room In 2009

The Atlantic has a great origin story on Imgur, the photo-sharing site created by Alan Schaaf for his fellow picture-, GIF-, and meme-swapping Redditors.

Schaaf built Imgur (“im-uh-jer”) while studying at Ohio University in 2009. He presented it to the Reddit community as “an image hosting service that doesn’t suck,” and it snowballed from there. Now Imgur drives more traffic than Reddit itself.

If you doubt the power of such a huge site, consider this recent romance to blossom out of it. A girl took this picture of a comically tall man watching television over a door. She posted it to Imgur, where the comically tall man recognised himself. The Atlantic goes into all the good detail, but they end up dating. Awww.

