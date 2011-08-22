First Hurricane Of The Season - Irene's Pounding Puerto Rico And Threatening Florida

Photo: NOAA

With 75 mile per hour winds lashing Puerto Rico, Irene became the first hurricane of the season Monday and it looks like it’s going to be getting much stronger.According to The Miami Herald, forecasters had been hoping Irene would be slowed by the mountains of Hispaniola, but its path took it by the range entirely unscathed.



This means winds will increase as the storm appears on path to threaten the Southeast Florida coast later this week.

Though most computer projections put the storm’s eye off Miami-Dade and Broward counties, the National Hurricane centre is stressing that Irene could make landfall anywhere from the Florida Keys to the Carolinas.

“It would not surprise me if this cyclone became a major hurricane at some time during its lifetime,” says Stacy Steward of the Hurricane centre.

In Puerto Rico, 150 tourists were evacuated, at least 120,000 people are without power, and 13,000 are currently without water.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.