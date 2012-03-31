The Outrageous 'Starter' Homes Of 5 Billionaire Heiresses And Heirs

Media-hungry Formula One heiress Petra Ecclestone may have raised eyebrows stateside with her purchase of Candy Spelling's massive L.A. manor for $85M, but that's just her second home. When in her native England, the 23-year-old Ecclestone--who has never worked for anyone but herself--beds down at a $90M London mansion purchased specifically for her by her billionaire father, Bernie.

The dignified spread in the Chelsea neighbourhood of West London once served as an insane asylum for women, but even that didn't prevent the Ecclestones from dropping an utterly insane sum on the place. Known as Sloane House, the mansion has as many as 30 rooms, with seven bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a rare grassy backyard, and a Grade II listing.