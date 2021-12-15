Letting first home buyers dip into super to buy a property would drive prices even higher, according to a new report

(Brendon Thorne, Getty Images)

Allowing first-time property buyers to divert $60,000 or more from superannuation would increase home ownership rates but would send house prices soaring.

Proposals to further increase the amount of super Australians can use to purchase property have been scrutinised in a new report.

It follows a year that saw residential property prices rise almost 22%.

A new scheme toward first-home ownership pushed by some Coalition MPs would increase home ownership rates but would also send house prices soaring, according to modelling by progressive think tank the McKell Institute.

The proposal would significantly increase house prices in all major capital city markets in Australia, without changing the composition of first home buyers, The McKell Institute said.

The most recent proposal to address the fallout from the year’s explosive property price growth — this time by Liberal MPs — would see first-time property buyers divert $60,000 or more from their superannuation to enter the property market.

Labor has said it strongly opposes such proposals, which exceed the current $50,000 ceiling allowed by current government policy.

Such a scheme would add nearly $69,000 to the price of the average house in Sydney, $108,000 in Melbourne and $159,000 in Adelaide, according to The McKell Institute.

The report, ‘Mortgaging our Future; The effects of super for housing policies on Australian property prices and financial health in retirement’, examined the impact of ‘super-for-housing’ policies on house prices.

The report also weighed in on the proposal’s impact on household indebtedness and wealth, finding that in most instances keeping superannuation untouched will better protect the financial future for individuals.

To model the impacts of the proposed scheme McKell asked academics from the University of South Australia to examine the effects of early access to a larger portion of super might have on home ownership rates and house prices, with the modelling based on the assumption that the flow of home loan finance into housing influences housing price growth.

The report found that accessing $10,000 to $30,000 would have no discernible impact on propensity to enter home ownership early, but above this the market would begin to be impacted by inflation.

“At $40,000 and above, there is a progressive increase in the number of private renters, currently saving, who enter home ownership earlier than planned but the analysis suggests that as much as $80,000 would be needed for many private renters to transition,” the report said.

Beyond this, allowing prospective buyers to take $60,000 would “place significant inflationary pressure on house prices in Australia’s major cities”.

Prices would increase by 4.6% in Sydney, 10.4% in Melbourne and 28.3% in the ACT.

Additionally, cash invested in home ownership is likely to compound at a lower rate than if it was invested in super, the report says.

“Real returns on super funds exceeded house price appreciation over the reference period from 2001 to 2020.

“Over time, many individuals would end up worse off financially by diverting cash from their super accounts into earlier home ownership.”

This newest proposal out of the government marks the most recent of a raft of plans to push prospective first-home buyers through an increasingly narrow window into the Australian property market.

The government’s Home Guarantee Scheme, designed to help first-time buyers and single-parent families purchase property with 2% to 5% deposit, was extended earlier this month.

It has also this year increased the amount Australians could withdraw from their superannuation under the First Home Super Saver (FHSS) scheme from $30,000 to $50,000.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that between the guarantee and the separate HomeBuilder and First Home Super Saver schemes, more than 300,000 Australians have been helped into their first property.

Following a year that saw residential property prices rise almost 22%, ABS figures show the Australian property market is now worth more than $9 trillion.