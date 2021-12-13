4 out of 5 first home buyers are locked out of property in Sydney and Melbourne, a new report has found

(Credit: iStock)

New analysis released by the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation (NHFIC) examines housing affordability in terms of income bracket.

The majority of property in Sydney and Melbourne is only affordable for the top earning 20% of first home buyers.

It rounds out a year that has seen increasing scrutiny of the government’s policies to tackle housing affordability.

Three quarters of property on the market in Sydney and half in Melbourne is affordable only for the 20% of first home buyers in the highest income bracket, a new report reveals.

In Sydney, 60% of first home buyers can afford fewer than 10% of properties, the report found. In Melbourne this rises slightly to 20% of properties.

The analysis by the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation (NHFIC), which looked at first home purchases and rental affordability around Australia, sets itself apart from similar reports by focusing on affordability by income segment rather than assuming an average or median income.

The NHFIC defined affordability as rent or mortgage repayments costing no more than 30% of household income, taking into account both property prices and interest rates.

It also defined first home buyers as people aged 24 to 39 who are currently renting.

The report said that if housing affordability perfectly matched incomes, the bottom 20% of households by income would be able to rent or buy 20% of homes, with middle earners able to afford half of homes, and the top 20% able to afford 80% to 100% of properties.

Analysis by CoreLogic released in November showed that while wages increased 81.7% in the past 20 years, Australian home values shot up by over 193%.

This has been further exacerbated by the recent upswing in national housing values, which have seen Australian dwelling values rise 22% over the past year.

While the ABS posted a 2.2% annual increase in the Australian wage price index (WPI) in November, reflecting a return to pre-pandemic levels, wages growth has almost halved over the past century in Australia.

While the wage price index grew 2.3% in 2018, up from a record low of 1.9% in 2017, this figure remains less than two-thirds of the average wage growth of 3.5% seen during the decade-and-a-half leading to 2013.

The analysis also rounds out a year that has seen increasing scrutiny of the government’s policies to tackle housing affordability, including an ongoing parliamentary inquiry into housing affordability and supply.

The analysis found the only Australian capital cities that came close to parity between wages and property growth were Perth and Adelaide, while regional Western Australia and South Australia had a wide range of property available for most income groups.

Hobart and regional Tasmania were among the least affordable markets in Australia relative to local incomes.

For renters, while both Sydney and Melbourne rent remained high, it was slightly more affordable for renters than a year ago.

Sydneysiders earning in the bottom 40% of Sydney incomes can now afford to rent up to 10% of properties, up from less than 10% a year ago.

In Melbourne, the bottom 40% of earners can afford to rent 30% of properties, up from 20% a year ago.

Both rental and purchase affordability declined drastically in regional NSW and regional Victoria.

In regional NSW, first home buyers in the bottom half of incomes used to be able to afford to buy 40% of properties, but now they can only buy 20% of properties.

In regional Victoria, this group has gone from being able to afford to buy 40% of homes to 30%.