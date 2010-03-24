First Health Care Suit Is Filed Courtesy Of 13 State Attorneys General

Florida State Attorney General Bill McCollum

Photo: AP

Led by former Republican Congressman and current Florida AG Bill McCollum, 13 State Attorneys General filed suit in Pensacola, Florida this morning hoping to halt two aspects of Obama’s health care reform bill that was signed into law.The complaint alleges that by requiring all Americans to get insurance or suffer tax penalties, Congress violated Article I of the Constitution and the 10th Amendment.



As well, the group alleges that the expansion of Medicaid violates the 10th Amendment by forcing states to participate in a program they can not afford.

Here’s a peek at two BigLaw lawyers who will represent the Sunshine State.

Read the full lawsuit here:

State Attorney Generals’ Health Insurance Lawsuit



