The First 'Hangover III' Poster Is A 'Harry Potter' Replica

Warner Bros. is having fun with its marketing campaign for the “Hangover III.”



The film’s first poster is a nod to the one for the final instalment of the “Harry Potter” franchise.

Here’s the “Hangover III” poster:

Photo: Warner Bros.

And, here’s the “Harry Potter” one:

Photo: Warner Bros.

We hope this is the first in a series of ads utilising marketing efforts of other popular series’ endings.

“The Dark Knight Rises” with its tagline “The Legend Ends” may be another good fit.

Photo: Warner Bros.

