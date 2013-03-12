The First 'Hangover III' Poster Is A 'Harry Potter' Replica

Warner Bros. is having fun with its marketing campaign for the “Hangover III.”
The film’s first poster is a nod to the one for the final instalment of the “Harry Potter” franchise.
Here’s the “Hangover III” poster:
Photo: Warner Bros.
And, here’s the “Harry Potter” one:
Photo: Warner Bros.
We hope this is the first in a series of ads utilising marketing efforts of other popular series’ endings.
“The Dark Knight Rises” with its tagline “The Legend Ends” may be another good fit.
Photo: Warner Bros.
