The First 'Hangover III' Poster Is A 'Harry Potter' Replica

Kirsten Acuna

Warner Bros. is having fun with its marketing campaign for the “Hangover III.” 

The film’s first poster is a nod to the one for the final instalment of the “Harry Potter” franchise.

Here’s the “Hangover III” poster:

hangover part III poster

Photo: Warner Bros.

 And, here’s the “Harry Potter” one:

harry potter poster

Photo: Warner Bros.

We hope this is the first in a series of ads utilising marketing efforts of other popular series’ endings.

“The Dark Knight Rises” with its tagline “The Legend Ends” may be another good fit.

dark knight rises bane teaser poster

Photo: Warner Bros.

