It Gets Worse In Europe: Portuguese Budget Talks Break Down, As Country Follows Greece To The Brink

Just hours after Greece erupted into bond-widening chaos yet again, Portugal has joined the fray.



Negotiations on the country’s budget have collapsed when the opposition party, needed because the governing Socialists do not have an outright majority, backed out, according to Reuters.

The disagreement: how to cut spending.

The spread between the German bund and 10-year Portuguese sovereign debt has widened to 332, up 20 bps on the day.

CDS on the country’s sovereign debt has spiked up 20 bps to 355 bps, according to Markit.

Check out the 19 countries most likely to default >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.