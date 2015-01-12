7 Major Actors Won Their First Golden Globe Sunday Night

Kevin Winter/Getty Images It’s been a long time coming for Kevin Spacey, but eight is his lucky charm.

It was a big night for firsts at the Golden Globes on Sunday evening.

Not only did Amazon win its first two Golden Globes, for its critically acclaimed series “Transparent,” but several major actors including eight-time nominee Kevin Spacey took home their first Golden Globe ever.

Eight-time nominee Kevin Spacey, best actor in a TV drama for “House of Cards” Four-time nominee Patricia Arquette, best supporting actress for “Boyhood” Four-time nominee Billy Bob Thornton, best actor in a mini-series for “Fargo” Three-time nominee Maggie Gyllenhaal, best actress in a mini-series for “The Honourable Woman”

Two-time nominee Michael Keaton, best actor in a comedy for “Birdman” Jeffrey Tambor, best actor in a TV comedy for “Transparent”

J.K. Simmons, best supporting actor for “Whiplash”

It was a diverse group of winners overall, with even more first-time winners.

Gina Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin”), Ruth Wilson (“The Affair”), Richard Linklater (“Boyhood”), Wes Anderson (“The Grand Budapest Hotel”), and Eddie Redmayne (“The Theory of Everything”) also took home their first Golden Globes.

